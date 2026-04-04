UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched the 'School Chalo Abhiyan', alleging the previous SP government neglected education and facilitated cheating. He contrasted this with his government's Rs 80,000 crore investment and new initiatives for students.

CM Yogi slams SP over neglect of education

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday alleged the Samajwadi Party had neglected the education sector in the state before 2017. Speaking at the launch of "School Chalo Abhiyan", CM Yogi alleged that the SP actively facilitated cheating in schools and had no concern about the child's well-being.

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"What was the situation before 2017? Neither was education on the government's agenda, nor was there any concern about poor children or any ordinary child, because 'their people' used to facilitate cheating," said CM Yogi.

Over Rs 80,000 crore invested in education

In contrast, the UP Chief Minister asserted that his government has invested over Rs 80,000 crore in school education. He further noted that the BJP administration has provided these comprehensive facilities free of cost to every child enrolled under the Basic Education Council.

"In Uttar Pradesh, we spend more than Rs 80,000 crore on school education. The double-engine government has provided all these facilities free of cost to every child studying in the Basic Education Council--two uniforms, a bag, books, shoes, socks, a sweater in a year," said CM Yogi.

Increased pay for instructors and Shiksha Mitras

CM Yogi announced a significant increase in honorariums, setting the monthly pay at Rs 17,000 for instructors and Rs 18,000 for Shiksha Mitras, effective from April itself.

'School Chalo Abhiyan' launched in Varanasi

Later, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister emphasised the importance of education, asserting that it is a powerful medium for shaping society. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the comprehensive "School Chalo Abhiyan" at Varanasi on Saturday. He distributed certificates to promising students, ensuring 100% enrolment and transition by the 2026-27 academic year. (ANI)