CM Yogi slams Congress and SP Chiefs for anti-sanatan remarks, accuses them of spreading falsehoods

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Samajwadi Party, accusing them of spreading falsehoods against Sanatan Dharma. He criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav for their anti-Sanatan remarks in Parliament, accusing them of misleading the public about the Mahakumbh.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said: "While the nation and the world take pride in witnessing the grand celebration of Sanatan Dharma, those who have got 'supari' to defame Sanatan, are setting new narratives of deceit everyday regarding Mahakumbh."



He called Kharge's and Akhiklesh Yadav's statements 'shameful and condemnable'. Referring to Kharge’s claim about deaths during Mauni Amavasya, CM Yogi said it was unfortunate and misleading. He said that as the leader of the country’s oldest party, Kharge is expected to make responsible statements in Parliament. He accused both leaders of competing with each other to make the most anti-Sanatan remarks.

The CM dismissed allegations that no data was provided on the Mauni Amavasya incident, stating that both the administration and he had shared the figures publicly. He acknowledged the tragic nature of the incident and emphasized that everyone was deeply saddened by it. He highlighted the quick response of the fair administration, police, NDRF, SDRF, and Civil Defence in ensuring that the injured were quickly taken to hospitals.

CM Yogi highlighted that crores of devotees were present in Prayagraj that day, alleging that anti-Sanatan elements and opposition parties were hoping for a disaster to happen. "Despite the government's best efforts to maintain a ‘zero-incident’ event, the unfortunate incident occurred. However, the administration acted quickly, providing immediate medical attention", he remarked.

He assured that all injured individuals received proper treatment, with some recovering at Prayagraj Medical College while others had returned home. CM Yogi, along with Ministers, the Chief Secretary, DGP, and other officials, personally met the affected individuals.

He mentioned that those hospitalized confirmed there was no lapse in arrangements. Additionally, a judicial commission was immediately formed to investigate all aspects of the incident. Ensuring the safe return of approximately 8-9 crore devotees was the government's top priority, he added.

The Chief Minister dismissed claims by opposition parties that lakhs of devotees could not take a holy dip and that Amrit and Shahi Snan did not take place. He termed these allegations misleading and part of a conspiracy to defame Sanatan Dharma. He clarified that no tradition was disrupted—Mauni Amavasya Snan began at 7:30 PM the previous evening and continued until late the next day.

Following the incident, Akhadas briefly postponed their Snan after discussions with the Mela Authority, but later, all saints, Acharyas, and Mahamandaleshwars participated in the traditional way. He affirmed that all Amrit Snans—Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, and Basant Panchami—were conducted as per tradition.

Taking a sharp jibe at SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, CM Yogi criticized his statement about the government’s 100 crore announcement, urging him to read official statements properly. "These are people who wake up at noon and simply read out notes prepared by their office staff. They are not leaders but mere readers, making a mockery of themselves and politicians,” he added.

Reaffirming the massive scale of Mahakumbh, CM Yogi stated that he had repeatedly mentioned that 40-45 crore devotees would participate. In just 22 days, 38 crore devotees had already attended, with crores more expected in the coming weeks.

The CM stated that the Amrit Snan for Basant Panchami was held yesterday. He added that Magh Purnima will be observed on January 12 and Mahashivaratri on February 26. He noted that crores of devotees from India and around the world are eager to attend these events. Even the King of Bhutan joined the celebration today with many others.

CM Yogi warned that there are groups taking money to defame Sanatan Dharma and engaging in conspiracy. However, he declared that their plans will not succeed. "We will investigate the incident of January 29 and expose the conspirators," he said.

Latest Videos