UP CM Yogi Adityanath attacked previous govts, alleging a 'Saifai syndicate' dominated recruitments and deprived youth of jobs. He said his govt now provides jobs free of discrimination and warned of jail for those who interfere with the process.

CM Yogi slams 'Saifai syndicate' over jobs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched a sharp attack on previous governments, alleging that recruitment and employment opportunities for youth were earlier dominated by a "Saifai syndicate", while asserting that his government would not allow anyone to compromise with the future of young people.

Addressing a gathering in Farrukhabad after distributing relief material to flood-affected families, CM Yogi said government recruitment in the state was now being carried out without discrimination. "Today, for the very first time, young people are securing government jobs completely free of bias or discrimination," CM Yogi said.

Targeting the previous government led by the Samajwadi Party, he alleged, "Prior to 2017, the 'Saifai syndicate' completely dominated government recruitments to the extent that no one could raise their voice. The youth remained mere spectators and were deprived of jobs."

He warned those attempting to interfere with the future of the state's youth. "No one will be able to do that anymore. If anyone tries to play with your future now, the doors of prison are open for them. We will send them to jail and seize their properties," CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted schemes aimed at supporting young people, including the CM Yuva Udyami Scheme and Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Coaching facility. He said the government was also working to create employment opportunities through investment and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector.

"Investment does not merely mean setting up industries; investment means employment for youth, dignity for them, and efforts directed towards making them self-reliant and independent," Yogi said.

CM Yogi on flood situation

Meanwhile, CM Yogi also addressed the flood situation in Farrukhabad and assured affected families of government support, saying relief, rehabilitation and measures to find a permanent solution to recurring floods were being undertaken.

He said the government would also ensure fodder, vaccinations and medicines for livestock in flood-affected areas.

The development comes as several parts of Uttar Pradesh continue to monitor rising water levels in the Ganga. In Varanasi, the river was recorded at 70.54 metres at the Rajghat gauge site on Thursday morning, above the warning level of 70.262 metres.

(ANI)