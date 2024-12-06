CM Yogi's Mahakumbh vision: Prayagraj health facilities bolstered for pilgrims

In addition to the Central Hospital, two 25-bed hospitals at Aral and Jhunsi, as well as eight smaller 20-bed hospitals with special facilities, are being prepared to care for the pilgrims. Two hospitals will also be dedicated to preventing infectious diseases, with specialist doctors deployed to ensure safety.

CM Yogi's Mahakumbh vision: Prayagraj health facilities bolstered for pilgrims AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 8:04 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 8:04 PM IST

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of a ‘Swastha (healthy) Mahakumbh,’ preparations are being made on a war footing in the fair area. This year, a large number of specialist doctors are being deployed to take care of the health of everyone, from devotees to saints.

As part of these efforts, a 100-bed hospital has been nearly completed at the Parade Ground in Mahakumbh Nagar. Ahead of CM Yogi's arrival in Prayagraj, a 10-bed ICU has also been fully prepared and made operational. These health facilities are part of the state's commitment to ensuring a safe and healthy environment for all attending the Mahakumbh.

Senior Medical Officer Dr. Gaurav Dubey, who is in charge of the Central Hospital, says that preparations are in full swing to ensure no problems arise for the pilgrims attending the Mahakumbh. “A 100-bed hospital at the Parade Ground is nearly ready. By Friday evening, before CM Yogi's arrival, a 10-bed ICU will also be fully prepared at the Central Hospital. The Army and Medanta Hospital have collaborated to set up this facility according to the needs of the pilgrims. It will provide essential medical care in emergencies, with all necessary equipment already installed.”

Dr. Dubey also mentioned that the 100-bed hospital at the Parade Ground will be staffed by doctors around the clock, offering unlimited OPD capacity. Separate wards for males, females, and children are being set up, along with delivery rooms, an emergency ward, and doctor's rooms. Special arrangements for tests, including OPD, X-ray, ultrasound, and ECG rooms, are also in place.

In addition to the Central Hospital, two 25-bed hospitals at Aral and Jhunsi, as well as eight smaller 20-bed hospitals with special facilities, are being prepared to care for the pilgrims. Two hospitals will also be dedicated to preventing infectious diseases, with specialist doctors deployed to ensure safety.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Exposes duplicity': India slams Pakistan, demands action against Pulwama attack mastermind Masood Azhar shk

'Exposes duplicity': India slams Pakistan, demands action against Pulwama attack mastermind Masood Azhar

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri to visit Bangladesh on Dec 9 amid rising unrest shk

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri to visit Bangladesh on Dec 9 amid rising unrest

'Kya bola Allah': MP man brutally thrashes children with slippers, forces them to say 'Jai Shree Ram' (WATCH) shk

'Kya bola Allah': MP man brutally thrashes children with slippers, forces them to say 'Jai Shree Ram' (WATCH)

Mahakumbh 2025: Women to manage cafeterias, canteens, and Shri Anna counters across fairgrounds dmn

Mahakumbh 2025: Women to manage cafeterias, canteens, and Shri Anna counters across fairgrounds

'Will shoot you in the leg, frame in cow slaughter case': UP cop suspended for abusing, threatening man (WATCH) shk

'Will shoot you in the leg, frame in cow slaughter case': UP cop suspended for abusing, threatening man| WATCH

Recent Stories

Stocktwits Expands into Premium Video with New Live Shows and Documentary Release

Stocktwits Expands into Premium Video with New Live Shows and Documentary Release

Trump’s AI & Crypto Czar Pick Of A Musk Associate Spurs Retail Frenzy For Bitcoin-Tied Stocks

Trump’s AI & Crypto Czar Pick Of A Musk Associate Spurs Retail Frenzy For Bitcoin-Tied Stocks

Petco Stock Surges Pre-Market After Q3 Earnings: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Petco Stock Surges Pre-Market After Q3 Earnings: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Did Aishwarya Rai ruin Salman Khan's life? Here's what Sohail Khan had said RBA

Did Aishwarya Rai ruin Salman Khan's life? Here's what Sohail Khan said

'Exposes duplicity': India slams Pakistan, demands action against Pulwama attack mastermind Masood Azhar shk

'Exposes duplicity': India slams Pakistan, demands action against Pulwama attack mastermind Masood Azhar

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon