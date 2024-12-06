CM Yogi's Mahakumbh vision: Prayagraj health facilities bolstered for pilgrims

In addition to the Central Hospital, two 25-bed hospitals at Aral and Jhunsi, as well as eight smaller 20-bed hospitals with special facilities, are being prepared to care for the pilgrims. Two hospitals will also be dedicated to preventing infectious diseases, with specialist doctors deployed to ensure safety.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of a ‘Swastha (healthy) Mahakumbh,’ preparations are being made on a war footing in the fair area. This year, a large number of specialist doctors are being deployed to take care of the health of everyone, from devotees to saints.

As part of these efforts, a 100-bed hospital has been nearly completed at the Parade Ground in Mahakumbh Nagar. Ahead of CM Yogi's arrival in Prayagraj, a 10-bed ICU has also been fully prepared and made operational. These health facilities are part of the state's commitment to ensuring a safe and healthy environment for all attending the Mahakumbh.

Senior Medical Officer Dr. Gaurav Dubey, who is in charge of the Central Hospital, says that preparations are in full swing to ensure no problems arise for the pilgrims attending the Mahakumbh. “A 100-bed hospital at the Parade Ground is nearly ready. By Friday evening, before CM Yogi's arrival, a 10-bed ICU will also be fully prepared at the Central Hospital. The Army and Medanta Hospital have collaborated to set up this facility according to the needs of the pilgrims. It will provide essential medical care in emergencies, with all necessary equipment already installed.”

Dr. Dubey also mentioned that the 100-bed hospital at the Parade Ground will be staffed by doctors around the clock, offering unlimited OPD capacity. Separate wards for males, females, and children are being set up, along with delivery rooms, an emergency ward, and doctor's rooms. Special arrangements for tests, including OPD, X-ray, ultrasound, and ECG rooms, are also in place.

