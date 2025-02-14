CM Yogi on Lucknow’s AI City vision and the growth of Uttar Pradesh through strategic investments

Lucknow is being developed as both an Aero City and an AI City under the current administration. Several infrastructure projects, including flyovers and road improvements, have been inaugurated, solidifying Lucknow's position as a major transportation hub and boosting its economy.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, said that Lucknow is being developed not only as an Aero City but also as an Artificial Intelligence (AI) City under the leadership of the double-engine government.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, and CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated two major four-lane flyovers in Lucknow. During this, the CM said, “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh is now equipped with modern facilities, providing every citizen with better infrastructure and public services.”

The inaugurated projects include the Indira Nagar Sector 25 to Khurram Nagar-Kalyanpur Flyover (3 km), built at a cost of Rs 270 crore, and the Polytechnic to Munshi Pulia Chauraha Flyover (2 km), constructed for Rs 170 crore. During the event, a total of 114 development projects worth Rs 588 crore were also inaugurated and foundation stones were laid for future initiatives.

The Chief Minister mentioned that Lucknow has been gifted development projects worth over Rs 1000 crore, including two major National Highway projects costing Rs 440 crore and state projects worth nearly Rs 600 crore. He highlighted that efforts are being made to develop Lucknow into a metro-level city with world-class infrastructure.

The CM praised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for his significant contribution to Uttar Pradesh’s development. He highlighted Singh’s crucial role in advancing the BrahMos missile manufacturing project under Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) in Lucknow and bringing major projects to Jhansi, strengthening UP as a defense manufacturing hub under the Defence Corridor initiative.

Discussing Lucknow’s transformation, CM Yogi stated that the city is being systematically developed on the model of a State Capital Region. Key projects like Green Corridor, Kisan Path, International Convention Center, and an International Airport are shaping Lucknow into a global city. Additionally, plans are underway to connect Yamuna Expressway and Purvanchal Expressway, positioning Lucknow as a transportation hub.

The Chief Minister described the historic Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj as a symbol of Uttar Pradesh’s cultural and economic prosperity. He highlighted that 50 crore devotees have already taken the sacred dip, showcasing the state’s strength and efficient management.

He mentioned that the Mahakumbh is held on land leased from the Defence Ministry, which the state government has been acquiring smoothly for the past eight years. For the first time, devotees are able to visit Akshayavat, Patalpuri, and Saraswati Koop, which were historically restricted sites.

“To accommodate the massive influx of devotees, the state has enhanced connectivity via road, rail, and air. 40 regular flights are linking Prayagraj to major cities, while hundreds of special trains have been deployed. Most devotees are arriving by road, with infrastructure projects approved by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari playing a crucial role.”

On Mauni Amavasya, a staggering 8 crore devotees bathed at the Sangam, and the seamless arrangements ensured zero disruption, the CM said. He attributed this success to the administrative efficiency of the double-engine government.

“Mahakumbh is not just a religious event but also a major economic driver for Uttar Pradesh. The grand festival would contribute Rs 3 lakh crore to the state's economy,” he said.

Addressing concerns over the event’s expenditure, he clarified that the Rs 1,500 crore investment was aimed at revitalizing Prayagraj, and in return, the state is set to gain significant economic benefits. The event is expected to provide a major boost to tourism and trade.

The CM stated that the UP Cabinet conducted an on-site inspection of Mahakumbh arrangements on January 22 by taking a collective holy dip in Prayagraj. During the visit, he requested Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to approve the construction of a new bridge parallel to Shastri Bridge and a signature bridge over the Yamuna River.

He mentioned that these infrastructure projects would not only facilitate large-scale events like Mahakumbh but also enhance Prayagraj’s overall connectivity, making travel more convenient for pilgrims and residents alike.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s transformation, CM Yogi said, “The state is emerging as ‘New Uttar Pradesh of New India’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is rapidly developing as India’s growth engine, with remarkable progress in investment, industry, tourism, and infrastructure, bringing world-class facilities to its people.”

Inaugurated Projects:

* Flood Pumping Stations: A 400 KL station near Nagariyakala in Basantkunj Yojana and a 20 KL station near G-20 Road, Janeshwar Mishra Park.

* Deep Tube Wells: Six deep tube wells in Sector-I of Basantkunj Yojana.

* Harmony Park: A Musical & Sports Park in CG City.

* Community Hall: A Kalyan Mandap in Ahimamau.

Foundation stone laid for key projects:

* 1,032 EWS housing units and roads in Kabir Nagar-Devpur Para Residential Scheme.

* Four-lane bridge over Gomti River, connecting Kukrail River to Baikunth Dham.

* Green Park in the southern part of CG City.

* New road from Shaheed Path to Kisan Path on LHS embankment of Gomti.

* 400 KL capacity flood pumping station near Barikala Barrel in Basantkunj Residential Scheme.

* Four-lane arch bridge with approach roads near Pakka Pul on the Gomti River.

* Strengthening of Mal-Dubagga Road (17 km).

* Widening and strengthening of Nagaram-Nigoha Road (from chainage 20 to 29.750 km).

* Widening and strengthening of Kurri-Sudauli Road (5.730 km).

The event was attended by Union Ministers of State Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra, UP Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Rajya Sabha MPs Dr. Dinesh Sharma, Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sanjay Seth, Brijlal, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, along with several MLAs and other leaders.

