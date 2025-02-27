CM Yogi: Lawlessness before 2017 led to mass migration, UP now a model for security

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted significant improvements in Uttar Pradesh's law and order since 2017, citing reductions in crime rates and successful implementation of police reforms. He emphasized swift punishment for criminals and increased women's representation in the police force.

"In the Legislative Council, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the sharp contrast in Uttar Pradesh’s law and order before 2017 and today.

He remarked: "Before 2017, lawlessness prevailed, with riots breaking out every other day. Safety was a major concern—daughters were insecure, and people were forced to migrate. Entire towns were vacated due to deteriorating conditions. However, the post-2017 administration ushered in a transformative change, making Uttar Pradesh a benchmark for law and order in the country.

CM Yogi, while presenting the NCRB data, said, "Compared to the year 2016, currently there has been a reduction of 84.41 percent in robbery incidents, 77.43 percent in loot, 41.01 percent in murder, 66.04 percent in riot incidents, 54.72 percent in kidnapping for ransom, 17.08 percent in dowry murder, and 26.15 percent in rape incidents."

He emphasized that Uttar Pradesh leads the nation in ensuring swift punishment for criminals involved in crimes against women.

Under police reforms, the Police Commissionerate System—discussed since 1973—was successfully implemented for the first time in Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, Ghaziabad, and Prayagraj. New ATS field units have been established in several districts, including Deoband, Bahraich, Aligarh, and Kanpur.

Further strengthening security, three women PAC battalions have been set up in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Badaun, with five more PAC battalions underway in Balrampur, Jalaun, Mirzapur, Shamli, and Bijnor.

The CM said that a Special Security Force has been formed, which can contribute to the metro and airport security. Its six battalions have been formed. The government has formed ANTF. Advanced Cyber ​​Forensic Lab has been established in Cyber ​​Crime Headquarters Lucknow, Basic Cyber ​​Forensic Lab at 18 area police stations and Cyber ​​Crime Police Stations in 57 districts.

He added, "Cyber cells have been made functional in 75 districts. A cyber help desk has been formed in every police station. A Uttar Pradesh State Forensic Institute has also been formed in Uttar Pradesh. It is currently operational. In Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment, 1,56,000 recruitments have been completed for various posts since 2017. Currently, 60,200 police personnel are being recruited, and training will begin next month. At the same time, 30,000 other new recruitments are coming soon."

He added, "Along with this, by providing state-of-the-art technology and excessive weapons to ATS, 130 terrorists and 171 Rohingyas have been arrested till 2017. There has been an unprecedented improvement in law and order in the state compared to 2017. The response time of UP 112, which was 25 minutes 42 seconds earlier, has been reduced to 7 minutes 24 seconds today. More than 11 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed under Operation Trinetra."

CM said, "Under Operation Conviction, from July 2023 to December 2024, 51 accused have been sentenced to death, 6287 accused to life imprisonment, 1091 accused to imprisonment for more than 20 years, 3068 accused to 19 years and 57,885 accused to 9 years and 51 thousand 748 accused to 5 years."

He added, "From 19 November 19, 2019 till now, 31 mafia and 74 organized criminals have been sentenced to life imprisonment separately by effectively advocating for the pending action against the identified mafia gangs in courts. Along with this, two have been sentenced to death."

CM said, "Under Mission Shakti, a 20 percent reservation facility was provided for police recruitment. In 2018, 14.02 percent of the women in the state workforce were female, which has increased to 35.01 percent. The Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana has benefited 22 lakh 11,000 girls. Similarly, through various pension schemes, including the destitute women pension scheme, Rs 1000 per month, i.e. Rs 12000 per year, is being given. The government is working to provide this pension facility to more than one crore four lakh families."

He added, "Under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, marriage ceremonies of 3 lakh 22 thousand couples have been completed. Apart from this, various other types of programs are being run at the level of the state and central governments, including Namo Drone Didi, women's self-help groups, Nano Urea, and Nano DP and training is being given by providing equipment on rent for spraying agricultural chemicals."

Latest Videos