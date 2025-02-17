CM Yogi inaugurates new main gate of UP Vidhan Bhawan, unveils graffiti depicting historic events

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a new main gate at the Vidhan Bhavan before the budget session. The renovated assembly also features new graffiti depicting historical events and scenes from the Gita, enhancing its artistic appeal.

Before the budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, scheduled for Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the main gate of Vidhan Bhavan on Monday. On this occasion, various graffiti depicting historical events were also unveiled on the assembly premises.

The work has been carried out as part of efforts to make the assembly both hi-tech and more artistic. The newly created graffiti depicts historical events and the political system of India. Several incidents from the Gita are also featured, adding to the grandeur and appeal of the assembly building. Previously, the assembly had a wooden gate, which has now been replaced by a state-of-the-art and robust gate made of carved steel.

Continuous efforts are being made for the beautification and modernization of the Assembly. Along with upgrading the technical infrastructure, special focus is being placed on enhancing its historical and cultural significance.

The program was attended by Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, and Congress leader Aradhana Mishra 'Mona'.

Following the ceremony, an all-party meeting was held, with prominent leaders from both the ruling party and the opposition in attendance.

