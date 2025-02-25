CM Yogi defends UP's law and order, says it’s a model for the nation despite opposition criticism

CM Yogi Adityanath highlights significant crime rate reductions in UP since 2016, attributing it to police modernization and reforms. He emphasizes the success of initiatives like Operation Conviction and improved emergency response times.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, emphasized that the rule of law is the foundation of good governance. He remarked that those who oppose law and order reforms are well-known to everyone.

During the Motion of Thanks debate on the Governor's address, Chief Minister highlighted the impact of continuous monitoring, technological advancements, transparency, police modernization, and reforms, stating that Uttar Pradesh's law and order system has now become a model for the entire country.

He further urged the Leader of the Opposition to travel across India and observe how people recognize and discuss Uttar Pradesh’s improved law and order situation.

Highlighting crime statistics from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the Chief Minister stated that crime rates in the state have significantly declined since 2016. He noted that robbery incidents have decreased by 84.41%, loot cases by 77.43%, murder rates by 41.01%, and riots by 66.04%.

Additionally, cases of kidnapping for ransom have reduced by 54.72%, dowry-related murders by 17.08%, and rape incidents by 26.15%.

He also mentioned that the effective law enforcement during the Maha Kumbh was widely praised by devotees from across the country and the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself acknowledged the commendable efforts of sanitation workers and police personnel who ensured cleanliness and security during the grand event.

As part of the ongoing police reforms, CM Yogi highlighted the implementation of the Police Commissionerate System in seven major districts: Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, Ghaziabad, and Prayagraj. This system, which had been discussed since the 1970s but never executed, is now functioning effectively in these cities. Additionally, new Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) field units have been established in Deoband, Bahraich, Aligarh, and Kanpur. Three women Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) battalions have also been set up in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Badaun, with five more battalions being established in Balrampur, Jalaun, Mirzapur, Shamli, and Bijnor.

The Chief Minister further revealed that since 2017, 1,56,000 police personnel have been recruited in the state, with an additional 60,200 undergoing training, and 30,000 more recruitments planned in the near future. He noted that Uttar Pradesh has taken significant steps in cyber security by establishing an advanced Cyber Forensic Lab at the Cyber Crime Headquarters in Lucknow, along with basic forensic labs at 18 police stations and cyber crime police stations in 57 districts.

Currently, cyber cells are operational in all 75 districts, with a cyber help desk at every police station. Furthermore, the Uttar Pradesh State Forensic Institute is now fully operational, aiding in scientific crime detection.

Discussing the state’s fight against terrorism and organized crime, CM Yogi stated that 130 terrorists and 171 Rohingyas have been arrested since 2017. Under Operation Conviction, from July 2023 to December 2024, 51 accused were sentenced to death, 6,287 were sentenced to life imprisonment, and thousands received long-term sentences. Since November 2019, stringent legal action has led to 31 mafia leaders and 74 organized criminals being sentenced to life imprisonment, with two receiving the death penalty.

Moreover, the emergency response time of UP 112 has significantly improved, reducing from 25 minutes and 42 seconds to just 7 minutes and 24 seconds. Under Operation Trinetra, more than 11 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed across the state to enhance surveillance and security.

In addition to law enforcement, CM Yogi highlighted the state’s initiatives for women's empowerment under Mission Shakti. He noted that 20% reservation has been introduced in police recruitment for women, leading to an increase in female workforce participation from 14.02% in 2018 to 35.01% at present. Various social security schemes have also benefited women and girls, with 22.11 lakh girls receiving assistance under the Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana. More than one crore four lakh families are being supported through pension schemes, including the destitute women pension scheme, which provides Rs 12,000 annually to beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the success of the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme, under which 3,22,000 couples have been married so far. He further mentioned initiatives like Namo Drone Didi, women self-help groups, nano urea, and nano DAP, which are helping women and farmers gain access to modern agricultural tools and training. These programs, run at both the state and central government levels, are significantly contributing to social and economic development in Uttar Pradesh.

