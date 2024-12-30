Mahakumbh 2025 : CM Yogi brings PM Modi's vision of Digital Mahakumbh to life

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is turning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a ‘Digital Mahakumbh’ into reality with the development of the state’s newly created 76th district, ‘Mahakumbh Nagar,’ with comprehensive civic amenities in record time.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is turning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a ‘Digital Mahakumbh’ into reality with the development of the state’s newly created 76th district, ‘Mahakumbh Nagar,’ with comprehensive civic amenities in record time.

For the first time, the Mahakumbh fair is being organized digitally. Through the ‘Mahakumbh Land and Facility Allocation’ portal, land and facilities can be accessed with a single click. The Prayagraj Mela Authority is ensuring complete transparency and departmental accountability in land allocation and basic services for the fair. Applicants can submit online applications and track the status of their allocated land and provided facilities at any time.

In Kumbh 2019, the details and allocations of over 5,500 institutions were digitized. This time, land is being allocated to over 10,000 institutions, including government, emergency, social, and religious organizations. This transparent system ensures that saints and institutions can complete their work easily and promptly without standing in long queues.

The Mahakumbh is a grand event of Sanatan Dharma. In this ‘Amrit Mahotsav Mahakumbh’ of the Amrit Kaal era, more than 40 crore devotees are expected to visit Prayagraj to take a holy dip in faith. Additionally, lakhs of people will observe Kalpavas during the Mahakumbh.

According to Additional Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi, a GIS-based map has been utilized to design the layout of the Kumbh Mela, spanning 4,000 hectares across 25 sectors. Pre- and post-monsoon drone surveys were conducted to create precise topographic maps of the land. These surveys resulted in preparation of high-resolution maps, GIS- based layers, and geo-referenced CAD files with an accuracy of 0.5 cm.

Key public utilities and emergency service locations, including police stations, checkpoints, command and control centres, hospitals, parking areas, food courts, vending zones, toilets, pontoon bridges, and roads, have been made accessible to devotees via Google Maps for ease and convenience.

To ensure transparency and equal opportunities, the Prayagraj Mela Authority has accepted applications even from institutions that participated in Kumbh 2019. For this, the authority conducted extensive publicity through local and national newspapers and invited applications on its portal from October 29, 2024, to November 12, 2024.

The 2019 Kumbh data was analyzed to allocate land and facilities following established rules. After application analysis, allocation, and approval by the authority, digitized facility slips were created. Vendors can view these facility slips online and update the details, including photos, in coordination with the institutions.

The greatest aspect of this digital and online system is its transparency, allowing applicants to access updates about their land allocation and facilities at any time and raise objections if necessary. To assist with facilitating devotees and expediting their requests, a large number of ‘Kumbh Fellows’ have been deployed to support the Mela administration.

Preparations for the grand Mahakumbh began nearly two and a half years ago, with administrative officials consistently working on its execution. Now, the groundwork is fully ready. Considering the devotion of the pilgrims, the government is ensuring that Mahakumbh 2025 is divine, grand, and secure.

Compared to Mahakumbh 2013, the area for Mahakumbh 2025 has been doubled. The number of sectors has increased from 18 to 25, and the ghats have risen from 7 to 10, reflecting the significant expansion of the event.

Key Points and Benefits of Digitalization

Complete digitization of application data with live tracking of application status and allocation.

Automated data flow between vendors and government departments related to facility slips for timely establishment.

Third-party inspection and verification committee model for validation with photographic evidence of facility setup.

Customized MIS reports and comprehensive institutional analysis by the Prayagraj Mela Authority. This software will enable the authority to complete land and facility allocation on time with minimal queues and physical appointments by institutional representatives.

