CM Yogi Adityanath hailed the BrahMos missile's role in 'Operation Sindoor' at the Times Samman-2026. He highlighted UP's focus on drone tech and India's defence growth, while also distributing land to refugees and launching new projects.

CM Yogi Hails BrahMos Missile's Role in 'Operation Sindoor'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the Times Samman-2026 ceremony on Saturday, hailed the pivotal role of the BrahMos missile in 'Operation Sindoor.' He highlighted that the Brahmos missile, which was developed in Lucknow, executed the very first strike of the operation. "The BrahMos missile was developed in Lucknow. It executed the very first strike during 'Operation Sindoor', the event left many of the world's major powers visibly trembling," said CM Yogi.

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UP to Boost Drone Technology, Defence Sector

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister declared that the state is working towards the development of drone technology by fostering better coordination and aims to take these initiatives forward. "We have advanced our efforts in the defence sector; specifically, we are working towards the development of drone technology by fostering better coordination. We will take these new initiatives forward," said CM Yogi.

CM Yogi also hailed the growth of the defence sector in India, asserting that in the past, the country was dependent on other nations, and as a result, the enemies exploited the country's weakness. However, the situation has completely changed. "In the past, we used to depend on other nations; our enemies exploited our country, and we were perceived as weak, but that will no longer be the case," added CM Yogi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the Times Samman-2026 ceremony, held at the Smritika War Memorial in Lucknow. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the event, which was organised to honour military excellence.

Land Ownership for Displaced Families, New Projects Launched

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed land ownership certificates to 331 Hindu families displaced from Bangladesh at Lakhimpur Kheri today. During the visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 213 development projects worth Rs 417 crore across Lakhimpur Kheri, Dhaurahra, and Mohammadi.

"The double-engine government is working with full commitment to ensure employment for every hand, rights for every citizen, and respect for every family. Today, I participated in the program organised in Lakhimpur Kheri district for the distribution of transferable/non-transferable land ownership rights certificates to 331 Hindu families displaced from Bangladesh, as well as the inauguration and foundation stone laying of various public welfare projects worth more than ₹417 crore. Additionally, loan checks were also provided to the beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign (CM-Yuva). This journey of heritage and development will continue relentlessly, without stopping, without faltering, without bending. Heartfelt congratulations and auspicious best wishes to all beneficiaries and residents of the district," CM Yogi.