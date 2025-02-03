CM Yogi Adityanath praises Union Budget, highlights key provisions for Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the Union Budget 2025-26 for its focus on empowering various sections of society, particularly the poor, youth, and women. He highlighted provisions for agriculture, healthcare, education, and social welfare, thanking PM Modi for a budget that propels India towards a developed nation.

Praising the Union Budget 2025-26, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, said that it includes significant provisions which would strengthen India's economy and improve the lives of common citizens.

“This budget introduces several initiatives for every section of society, particularly the poor, youth, and women, ensuring their aspirations are met. Special focus has been given to agriculture, health, education, employment, and social welfare,” he stated.

CM Yogi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the budget a milestone in achieving the vision of a developed India. He further noted that the Prime Minister aptly summarized its essence in just four letters—'GYAN'.

“Empowering the poor, youth, farmers, and women will lead India towards self-reliance and development. Under PM Modi’s leadership, the Indian economy is growing at the fastest rate among major global economies, and this budget will further accelerate the growth. States will also receive interest-free loans for infrastructure development.”

Welcoming the new provisions in the direct tax system, CM Yogi emphasized that they provide significant relief to the middle class. “The provision of loans up to Rs 5 lakh for farmers, fishermen, and those engaged in fisheries and dairy farming, along with access to low-interest loans for farmers, the launch of a cotton production mission, a strong focus on boosting vegetable and fruit cultivation, and the introduction of the Anganwadi 2.0 program, will significantly benefit the poor, farmers, and women.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the most commendable aspect of the Union Budget 2025-26 is its inclusive approach, ensuring the welfare of all sections of society, especially those at the grassroots level.

“The central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is prioritizing the interests of every segment of society, including those in the last row. The proposal to provide term loans of up to Rs 2 crore to 5 lakh women, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes over the next five years is a testament to this commitment,” CM Yogi said.

Highlighting key provisions aimed at transforming education and healthcare, he welcomed the initiative to establish 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs in government schools over the next five years. He also noted that providing broadband connectivity to all secondary schools and primary health centers in rural areas would bring about a significant change in accessibility and quality of education and healthcare.

CM Yogi further stressed that Uttar Pradesh stands to gain significantly from the budget’s healthcare initiatives, particularly the announcement to set up day-care cancer centers in all district hospitals over the next three years. Additionally, the establishment of Centers of Excellence in Skilling and AI for Education will provide direct benefits to the youth by enhancing their employability in emerging sectors.

Welcoming the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Yojana, he said it would support nearly 1.7 crore farmers across the country, with Uttar Pradesh emerging as the biggest beneficiary of the scheme. He also lauded the increase in the Kisan Credit Card loan limit from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, which will further empower farmers.

CM Yogi expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a budget that sets the nation on a fast track toward becoming a $5 trillion economy.

