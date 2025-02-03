CM Yogi addresses global diplomats at Mahakumbh, showcases Prayagraj’s spiritual legacy

CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh's spiritual tourism potential to over 100 diplomats from 73 countries at the Mahakumbh. He emphasized the state's rich cultural heritage and the significance of Prayagraj as a sacred pilgrimage site.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing over 100 diplomats from 73 countries at a special event in Mahakumbh Nagar's Police Line on Saturday, highlighted the vast potential of spiritual tourism in Uttar Pradesh.

Introducing the visiting dignitaries to the grandeur of Mahakumbh and the historical significance of Prayagraj, CM Yogi emphasized that most of India’s sacred pilgrimages are situated along the banks of the Ganga. He stated that Uttar Pradesh, with its deep-rooted spiritual and cultural heritage, holds boundless opportunities for global spiritual tourism.

Welcoming the foreign diplomats to Prayagraj, he expressed confidence that their visit would be a memorable one. they will take with them unforgettable experiences of Mahakumbh's vibrant traditions and spiritual richness.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The whole world is observing the Mahakumbh with great curiosity, and your presence here brings us immense joy. This festival unites us all in celebration. Prayagraj, situated at the sacred confluence of Maa Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, is the oldest city in the world.”

He emphasized that Mahakumbh is a profound reflection of India's rich cultural heritage. So far, nearly 35 crore devotees from India and abroad have taken the holy dip at Sangam, with the number expected to reach 45 crore by February 26.

On this occasion, foreign diplomats also shared their experiences with CM Yogi, expressing admiration for the grandeur and seamless organization of the Mahakumbh.

Diplomats from 73 countries participated in the Mahakumbh of Prayagraj, immersing themselves in India’s ancient traditions and cultural heritage. The Uttar Pradesh government welcomed the diplomats at the Triveni Complex in Arail before taking them on a jetty boat ride to the sacred Triveni Sangam.

During the journey, the diplomats were introduced to the rich legacy of Sanatan culture and the spiritual significance of the Sangam and Mahakumbh. Many embraced the experience, some taking a holy dip and performing ‘aachman’ with Ganga water, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

After taking a dip in the Sangam, the diplomats embarked on a tour of the Maha Kumbh Mela in luxury buses provided by UP Tourism. They visited the Akshayvat Corridor and Bade Hanuman Temple, where they were also taken to see Saraswati Koop.

Diplomats from various countries were deeply impressed by India's tradition of worshipping rivers and trees, gaining insight into their spiritual significance in Sanatan culture.

Following their temple visit, the convoy of diplomats proceeded to the Police Line auditorium within the fairgrounds, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally welcomed them. He was accompanied by State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Urban Development Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma, and Prayagraj MLA Siddharth Nath Singh, along with other dignitaries.

Latest Videos