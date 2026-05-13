CM Vijay's TVK won the trust vote in the TN Assembly with 144 votes. Vijay called it a 'whistle revolution' and a 'govt of common people,' promising social justice. The DMK walked out, and a block of AIADMK rebels supported the TVK.

In a landmark address following a successful trust vote in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday officially cemented the arrival of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) era, characterising his administration as a "government of the common people" which assures "social justice, equal opportunity, and secularism." TVK sailed through the floor test in the Legislative Assembly with 144 votes in favour.

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Speaking in the Assembly, the CM expressed gratitude towards the members who voted in support of the TVK government and affirmed that the party will create a "democratic" government that stands for the people of the state.

A 'Government of the Common People'

Reflecting on the TVK's momentous growth, CM Vijay affirmed that within just three years of the party's inception, TVK secured a staggering 34.92% of the total vote share, calling it "the whistle revolution."

"I express my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of our government to all the honorable members who supported and won this government for the people, this democratic government with a conscience, in the trust resolution. In the recently concluded assembly elections, we contested as an independent team, a special independent team, a people's team, a team that loves the people, and a team that the people love, without being part of any alliance. Just like the government of common people formed through the 1967 and 1977 elections, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will also form a government of common people through the 2026 assembly elections, as we had firmly stated to the people. The people also placed their trust in us and voted firmly. That history of victory repeated itself. The whistle wave turned into a victory wave. A single-finger revolution became a whistle revolution. Within just three years of starting the party, people gave us 34.92% of the votes, which is 1,72,26,208 votes. They sent the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to the assembly as the single largest party," he said.

Minority Government a 'Badge of Honour'

CM Vijay further addressed the "minority government" label head-on, admitting that while the party missed an absolute majority "by a thread," he wears the minority status as a badge of honour. Redefining the term, the CM stated that his administration is a "minority government" because its primary mission is to establish absolute safety and representation for minority communities.

"Within three years of starting the party, by a very small margin, by a thread, the absolute majority was slightly missed. Therefore, if anyone thinks of this government as a minority government, we are happy with that too. We say it ourselves: this is a minority government. It is a government that truly establishes safety for minority people. Not only that, it is a government formed for all people--women, children, the elderly, youth, government employees, teachers, and the working class. It is because everyone developed that trust that it has been proven in this trust resolution," he stated.

TVK's Ideological Framework and Guarantees

CM Vijay outlined the ideological framework of his government, invoking five iconic leaders as the party's "policy guides." Reiterating the promises of the TVK government, the CM guaranteed that "there will be no discrimination between those who voted for us and those who did not."

"At this time, on behalf of our government, I want to give some guarantees in this house. With the guidance of the policy leaders of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam--Thanthai Periyar, Perunthalaivar Kamarajar, Annal Ambedkar, Veeramangai Velunachiyar, and people's servant Anjalai Ammal--this people's government will provide a democratic government with a conscience, I assure you. With social justice, equal justice, and equal opportunity, with true and firm democracy and secular social justice policies, this government will function, and there is no change in that," he said.

"There will be no discrimination between those who voted and those who didn't. This is a government for everyone. This is a government for the common people. This is a government that transcends caste and religious boundaries. This is a government that doesn't show discrimination. This is a government that protects culture. This is a sophisticated government. It's a government that won't hurt anyone or anything for political reasons. They will understand all this in time. Therefore, rather than jumping up to reply, it's a government that acts with courage and succeeds in everything," he added.

A Government to Show Gratitude

The Chief Minister reiterated that his cabinet is focused on the welfare of women, children, youth, and government employees. He concluded his address by thanking the various movements and members who supported the trust resolution.

"This is not a government formed for position or power. It's a government formed to show gratitude to the people who trusted us. It's not a government that threatens by showing power; it's a government that embraces everyone. It's not a government that shows hatred towards anyone; it's a government that loves everyone. People are important, only people's welfare is important, and that's our only stand. Therefore, I once again express my gratitude to everyone who supported the democratic government with a conscience," he concluded.

Dynamics of the Floor Test

With its allies, the TVK held a strength of 120 MLAs in the House. 22 MLAs voted against the TVK, and five MLAs abstained. However, the DMK staged a walkout, reducing the total strength of the House during the voting. The number of MLAs supporting Vijay shows that a block of AIADMK rebels disobeyed the party whip and voted against it. The TVK won the floor test as Congress, CPI, CPI(M), and VCK MLAs extended support to the party. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which has two MLAs, has also extended support to the TVK government. Expelled Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) MLA Kamaraj has also supported TVK in the Assembly.

While AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said that all 47 MLAs will vote against the TVK, the Assembly witnessed an ADMK versus ADMK showdown. Former minister and party MLA SP Velumani also spoke during the Assembly proceedings, and was objected to by supporters of Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

DMK Stages Walkout

On the other hand, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLAs staged a walkout during the voting. Leader of Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin, took a jibe at the TVK for taking away its allies, including Congress.

"We are walking out of the Assembly. Once we walk out, you will get the majority. Govern well with it. I request you not to politicise the welfare schemes introduced by our government," he said.

TVK made history by emerging as the single-largest party in the elections, as Tamil Nadu looked beyond the DMK-ADMK binary. (ANI)