HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will join a Congress march to the Supreme Court to protest alleged 'vote theft' and curbs on democratic rights. He stated that the right to peaceful protest is important and suppressing it could intensify public movements.

Sukhu to Join Congress Protest March

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said he would join the Congress’s proposed march to the Supreme Court on Monday, alleging that the Centre was seeking to suppress protests over what the party describes as “vote theft” and curbs on democratic rights.

'A Voice Cannot Be Suppressed'

Speaking to reporters in Shimla, CM Sukhu said the right to vote was a fundamental democratic right secured through the Constitution framed under the leadership of Dr B.R. Ambedkar. He said the right enabled citizens to elect governments and hold them accountable through elections.

“When it emerges that the right to vote is being taken away, that votes are being stolen and governments are being formed through it, the youth of this country will naturally protest,” Sukhu said.

He said peaceful protest was among the most important instruments available in a democracy and argued that young protesters should have been allowed to demonstrate at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan instead of being prevented from doing so.

The Chief Minister alleged that attempts to restrict protests through detentions and curbs on essential services could cause public movements to become more intense. “A voice cannot be suppressed,” he said. “When people are prevented from raising it, when the internet is shut down and railway services are stopped, such movements can take a more aggressive form. The government should reflect on this and correct its mistake.”

Congress to March to Supreme Court

Sukhu’s remarks came amid Congress protests against the Election Commission and the party’s allegations regarding electoral-roll revisions and “vote theft.” The Himachal Pradesh Congress has held statewide demonstrations over the detention of Opposition leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, during protests in Delhi.

Asked about the party’s next course of action, Sukhu said the Congress had decided to march towards the Supreme Court on Monday. “The party has decided that we will once again march towards the Supreme Court on Monday. I will also participate, along with our party workers,” he said.

He said no political struggle could by itself be called decisive, arguing that the ultimate verdict in a democracy rests with voters. “Every struggle is aimed at making the public aware. The people fight the decisive battle, and they deliver their decision at the time of elections,” Sukhu said.

'Rahul Gandhi Defending Constitution'

The Chief Minister criticised the alleged detention and treatment of Congress leaders during demonstrations, calling it “highly unbecoming.”

Referring to Rahul Gandhi, Sukhu said the Congress leader was raising the issue not out of personal ambition but to defend democratic institutions and the Constitution. “He is the grandson of a former Prime Minister and the son of Rajiv Gandhi. If he had any personal desire for power, he could have fought for that. But his objective is that democracy must remain alive and that the Constitution must be protected,” Sukhu said.

He alleged that the Centre’s actions reflected apprehension about the protests. “The central government is afraid; that is why internet and railway services have been shut,” he said.

The allegations of vote theft and democratic suppression are political claims made by the Congress. The Centre and the Election Commission’s response to Sukhu’s specific remarks was not immediately available.