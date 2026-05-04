A delegation of Himachal Pradesh pensioners met CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with a demand charter. The CM assured them of welfare measures, highlighting the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme despite the Union government halting Rs 1,600 crore in aid.

A delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Pensioners Joint Front, led by its president Atma Ram, on Monday, met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to apprise him of their various demands. The delegation also submitted a formal demand charter to the Chief Minister during the meeting.

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CM Assures Welfare Measures, Cites Financial Hurdles

Assuring the delegations, Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted that the state government has taken numerous welfare measures for employees and pensioners over the past three and a half years, despite financial constraints and the discontinuation of RDG.

The Chief Minister noted that while the state government reinstated the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for 1.36 lakh employees in its first Cabinet meeting, the Union Government has stopped financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore intended for its implementation.

Sukhu further stated that the state government has released the full arrears arising from the revision of pay scales for pensioners above 70 years of age. He added that the government has also cleared all gratuity and leave encashment dues for Class-IV employees who retired between January 1, 2016, and January 31, 2022.

Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, and office bearers of the Front were also present on the occasion.

HPCC to Strengthen Organisation with Training Programmes

Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Vinay Kumar on May 1 said the party will organise training programmes for office-bearers at all levels across the state to strengthen organisational capacity and deepen workers' understanding of its ideology and policies.

He said the initiative would also focus on equipping party workers with modern communication strategies, including the effective use of social media and public outreach methods to connect with people.

Vinay Kumar said the state unit would fully implement the directions and ideas shared by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during the recent training programme for district presidents.

Describing the initiative as a "historic step," he said the programme was not merely a formal exercise but a significant effort to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, infusing fresh energy, enthusiasm and a renewed sense of commitment among workers.

The HPCC chief also thanked party office-bearers, organisers and workers for successfully conducting the large-scale training programme involving district presidents from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a reflection of the party's discipline and commitment. (ANI)