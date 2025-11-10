TN CM MK Stalin launched a scathing attack on the AIADMK, asserting that no force, including central agencies like the CBI and IT Dept, could ever destroy the DMK, which he described as a continuous movement built on sacrifice and struggle.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a scathing attack on the opposition AIADMK, asserting that no force could ever destroy the DMK, despite repeated political and administrative attempts. Speaking at a wedding ceremony of the son of Srirangam MLA Palaniyandi, Chief Minister Stalin on Sunday said that the DMK was not merely a political party but a continuing movement built on sacrifice, struggle and the unbroken bond with its people.

DMK is a Movement, Not Just a Party

"The DMK is not just a party; it's a movement. A movement never rests, whether in power or not, it keeps working. Our ongoing 'Udanpirappe Va' events show the happiness of our cadres, which inspires me greatly," the Chief Minister said.

Stalin Slams Opposition Tactics

Speaking on political matters, he sharply criticised the AIADMK, "Our opponents are trying new tactics to bring us down, using the IT Department, CBI, and now the SIR issue as weapons. Such things might work elsewhere, but never in Tamil Nadu. DMK cannot be destroyed."

AIADMK's 'Political Drama' Exposed

"DMK has already filed a petition against SIR in the Supreme Court. AIADMK, which earlier supported SIR, has now joined our petition. If they truly cared, they would have filed their own case earlier. This only exposes their political drama," he added.

Concluding with a sharp jibe at the AIADMK chief, Chief Minister Stalin stated, "In Delhi, the 'Big Boss' commands -- and Edappadi Palaniswami just nods and obeys."

"Our opponents keep taking new forms and adopting new strategies to destroy us. They tried to threaten us using weapons like the CBI and the Income Tax Department, but they couldn't do anything. Now, they are trying to use a new weapon called SIR. to destroy the DMK. But let me make it clear, no one can ever destroy the DMK," the Chief Minister added.

Personal Bonds and Party Loyalty

While blessing the newlyweds, Chief Minister Stalin said, "Former CM Kalaignar conducted Palaniyandi's wedding. I conducted his brother's and elder son's weddings and now his younger son's. I believe I'll conduct his grandchildren's weddings too."

Chief Minister MK Stalin attended and presided over the wedding of Vijayabharathi, son of Srirangam MLA Palaniyandi, held near Somarasampettai, Trichy. The ceremony was attended by Ministers KN Nehru, Raghupathi, Geetha Jeevan, Anbil Mahesh, Siva Shankar, Meyyanathan, DMK Deputy General Secretaries Trichy Siva and A Raja, several MPs, MLAs, and party functionaries.

DMK Leaders Echo CM's Sentiment

Speaking during the event, Minister Anbil Mahesh said, "If I had been the Education Minister during Palaniyandi's school days, I would have ensured he completed college. Tamil Nadu's global success is because of our Chief Minister. In the 2026 elections, the CM will act as the strategist and the Deputy CM as the warrior -- together they will chase away the opposition. DMK will form the government again."

Praising the Chief Minister Stalin, DMK Deputy General Secretary A Raja stated, "Even while running the government and implementing welfare schemes, the Chief Minister still finds time to conduct party members' weddings -- this shows his commitment. The DMK is not a family party; it is a party where all families belong. The CM's focus is on Trichy, and his vision extends to the Mutharaiyar community as well."

In the event, Trichy Siva remarked, "Dark clouds of political battle surround Tamil Nadu. Enemies are attacking from the shadows, but the Chief Minister is standing firm. We must protect and support him, for when he stands, Tamil Nadu and its people stand."

Minister KN Nehru noted, "Our Chief Minister embraces all communities in Tamil Nadu. We will ensure a clean sweep victory for DMK in this region and dedicate it at his feet."

Expressing gratitude, MLA Palaniyandi donated Rs 51 lakh as election funds to the DMK, which was received by the Chief Minister. (ANI)