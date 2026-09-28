Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma inaugurated development projects worth Rs 117 crore in Alwar. He slammed the Congress for opposing the Haryana water deal and promised to make Khairthal a progressive district and a central hub for the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 117 crore in Khairthal, Alwar district. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who represents the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency, was also present.

CM Slams Congress Over Water Agreement

Addressing the gathering, Sharma pointed to the inter-state water agreement between Haryana and Rajasthan, accusing Congress of opposing it. "We reached an agreement with the Haryana government," he said, alleging that Congress leaders "wrote in their manifesto that if their government came to power, they would scrap the agreement." He named former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully as being involved. "I want to ask them: with what face will you speak about this in Rajasthan?" he said.

Referring to the Kishau Multipurpose Project, he said, "Water will flow from Uttarakhand to Rajasthan," dismissing Congress claims that Yamuna water would not arrive. "They engage in the politics of plunder and lies," he added.

"The Centre provides the Kisan Samman funds. We contribute too; when the money arrives, the bell rings—doesn't it? We will provide free electricity to farmers by 2027," he said.

New Development Projects Announced

The Chief Minister announced the commencement of work on the Neemrana Dam under the ERCP, the development of a 45-meter-wide master plan road, the strengthening of the road from Tijara to the Ferozepur-Haryana border, the creation of a new post for a PHED Executive Engineer at the Khairthal district headquarters, and the establishment of a new Executive Engineer's office for the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam.

Going further, he said, "They had previously abandoned the Assembly and fled. We will make Khairthal a progressive district," he added, promising it would become "a central hub for Rajasthan."

Union Minister Touts BJP's Electoral Success

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav thanked voters for the BJP's performance in the local body elections. "The BJP has formed boards in 80 per cent of the local bodies. The Chief Minister has established good governance," he said.

He mocked Congress's performance. "They used to say the BJP wouldn't get votes. They couldn't even find candidates to contest elections in Bhiwadi, Kishangarh Bas, Govindgarh, and Khedli," he said, adding, "We won unopposed." He also said the BJP won the Alwar cooperative bank election unopposed.

'Greater Khairthal' and Local Development

"By January or February, the sewage water issue in Bhiwadi's Khurd area will be resolved; we will drain the water in Bhiwadi before the next monsoon...Funds have been allocated for the development of a stadium in Bhiwadi," he said, and invited everyone to "attend the grand inauguration ceremony of the district hospital in Bhiwadi."

Turning to Khairthal, he noted that a drinking water crisis existed when the party contested the election. "You provided funds, and the work is underway," he said. "Construction work on the Harsauli overbridge and the Khairthal bypass is in progress. A BJP board has been formed here, and people are keen to know about Khairthal's future; I want to state that the CM intends to develop 'Greater Khairthal'. When Khairthal was declared a district, people speculated in various ways, but the people of Khairthal chose the BJP," he said.

He added, "The CM has said he would come to thank Khairthal even if he were running a fever," and noted, "The Chief Minister has brought gifts for you; the district headquarters, medical college, and other projects will also be completed."

He said, "We will work hard for the upcoming Panchayat elections in the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency and strengthen development efforts by appointing a Zila Pramukh."

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Environment and Forest Sanjay Sharma, MLAs Mahant Balaknath, Sukhwant Singh, Kuldeep Dhankad, Hansraj Patel, and Devi Singh Shekhawat, Mayor Sumanlata Agarwal, along with other public representatives and a large number of citizens, were present on the occasion. (ANI)