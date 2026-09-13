Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a new flyover and a DC office complex in Jorhat to improve infrastructure. He also paid tribute to former Congress minister Siddique Ahmed, who passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 63.

CM Sarma Inaugurates Key Infrastructure Projects in Jorhat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inaugurated two major infrastructure projects in Jorhat, marking another significant step towards strengthening urban infrastructure and administrative facilities in the district.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a newly constructed flyover aimed at improving traffic movement and easing congestion in Jorhat. The new infrastructure is expected to provide smoother connectivity and reduce travel time for commuters.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed Integrated District Commissioner’s Office at Cinamora in Jorhat. The modern administrative complex has been developed to bring various government services and departments under one roof, making public services more accessible and efficient. The inauguration of the two projects is expected to significantly improve both transportation and administrative infrastructure in Jorhat district.

CM Condoles Demise of Siddique Ahmed

Earlier today, CM Sarma condoled the demise of former state minister and senior Congress leader Siddique Ahmed, saying his death leaves a void in the social life of Sribhumi and the administrative circles of Assam.

“Deeply pained by the passing away of my dear colleague of many years, Shri Siddique Ahmed Sahab. As a legislator, he always prioritised his people’s welfare, and as a Minister as well, he ran his assigned department with utmost professionalism, but beyond these, he was a great human being who valued relationships and was compassionate towards everyone,” Sarma wrote on X.

The Chief Minister said that although they belonged to different political parties, their bond went beyond politics and described Ahmed as a fellow traveller who navigated through difficult phases of life together with him.

“We belonged to different political parties, but our bond went beyond politics; we were fellow travellers who navigated through difficult phases of life together,” he wrote.

“His passing away leaves a void not only in the social life of Sribhumi but also in the administrative circles of Assam. In this difficult hour, my thoughts are with Anima Bhabi and the family. May they find the strength to overcome this irreparable loss. Rest in Peace, Siddique Bhai!,” Sarma wrote.

Siddique Ahmed died at his residence at Baraigram in Sribhumi district after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 63. (ANI)