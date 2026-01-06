Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini accused the INDIA bloc of spreading misinformation about the new VB-G RAM-G Act, 2025. He stated PM Modi has improved the scheme, contrasting it with the previous MGNREGA, which the new act replaces.

CM Saini Criticises INDIA Bloc

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc over their opposition to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgaar and Ajeevika Mission (VB-G RAM-G) Bill, 2025, accusing them of spreading misinformation about the act. He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has improved this scheme a lot.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the Chief Minister said, "The lie that the INDIA alliance is trying to spread about the VB-G RAM G scheme...a lot of misinformation is being spread ... The Prime Minister has improved this scheme a lot. They should tell the people what used to happen in the MGNREGA scheme and how people did not use to get the money, or we will tell what used to happen during their time... Now people have understood their lie."

Union Minister Defends New Act

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal stated that the changes made in the reformed Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgaar and Ajeevika Mission (VB-G RAM-G) Act, 2025, are people-centric, alleging that the Congress' opposition to the act is for "political reasons."

Speaking to ANI, he said that the people raised two issues in the two-decade-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). "When we went among the people, the demand arose that we should make changes in MGNREGA. Congress leaders had also raised this issue. The first issue was that workers are not available during the farming season, so some changes should be made. The second issue was that drainage and security in villages had not been given enough importance, and changes should also be made to improve rural infrastructure," Meghwal stated.

Congress Announces 'MGNREGA Bachao' Protest

Meanwhile, the Congress party has announced a nationwide three-phase agitation titled "MGNREGA Bachao", after the Centre's newly enacted Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Act. The first phase of its 45-day 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' across all states, districts, blocks, and gram panchayats will be launched on January 8.

About the VB-G RAM-G Act, 2025

On December 21, President Droupadi Murmu gave assent to the VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, which replaced MGNREGA. The new Act enhances the statutory wage employment guarantee to 125 days per financial year for rural households. It seeks to advance empowerment, inclusive growth, convergence of development initiatives and saturation-based delivery, thereby strengthening the foundation for a prosperous, resilient and self-reliant Rural Bharat.