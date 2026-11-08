Telangana CM Revanth Reddy launched the RARE Industrial Hub in Kodangal, aiming to create large-scale jobs. The initiative includes new road connectivity, an education hub, and strategic infrastructure to attract major industrial investment.

Telangana CM Launches RARE Industrial Hub

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy affirmed that the development of the 'Rural Agri-Region Economy' (RARE) Industrial Hub in Kodangal would create large-scale employment opportunities in the region, his office said in a statement. Announcing that the radial road connecting Shamshabad to Kodangal would be completed by December 2027, the Chief Minister noted that the areas in proximity to airports offer excellent potential for industrial growth.

During the launch event for the industrial hub, the Chief Minister met with nearly 100 industrialists. The meeting was attended by representatives from various sectors including Aerospace, Defence, Green technology, renewable energy, steel, copper, textiles, and agro-based industries as well as delegates from various industrial associations, hailing from the areas surrounding Kodangal, the Hyderabad airport vicinity, and other industrial clusters. Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Damodara Raja Narasimha, along with various MLAs, public representatives, and officials, were present.

Infrastructure and Regional Expansion

The CM virtually inaugurated the 'RARE Industrial Hub,' the NARI (Network of Apparel Readiness & Infrastructure) Park, the THRIVE Hub, and the RISE (Regional Industries & Small Enterprises) initiative. Speaking on the occasion, CM Revanth Reddy stated that transforming this region into a major industrial hub is not just his responsibility, but also his dream. "My identity and self-respect are rooted in Kodangal." The Chief Minister said that the region is highly conducive to development, and efforts are underway to provide essential infrastructure, including road network.

Expressing happiness that several companies have already begun construction in the industrial hub, with many others coming forward to invest, the CM said that a 'Kodangal Education Hub' is also being developed across 250 acres to provide future generations with both employment opportunities and access to educational institutions. CM Revanth Reddy highlighted the construction of radial roads would make it possible to reach Kodangal in just 70 minutes.

Investment Potential and Future Strategy

"Before investing, foreign companies assess the distance between an industrial park and an international airport," the Chief Minister said that Chandanvelli, Sitarampur, Parigi, and Kodangal are set to witness significant industrial growth in the future. "Kodangal is a strategic region well-suited for development in every respect, notably due to its close proximity to the states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. The government is fully prepared to provide all necessary resources for the establishment of industries, and officials will be readily available to offer continuous support".

"Advanced Technology Centers (ATCs) are being set up across all constituencies in the state, where students will receive training in collaboration with Tata Technologies. The training courses tailored to the specific requirements of various industries will be offered through the Young India Skills University," the CM said. (ANI)

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