Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated the 'Young Legislators' Conference' in Bhopal, addressing MLAs from MP, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. He praised India's democracy and urged the young leaders to remain humble and committed to public service.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a two-day 'Young Legislators' Conference' being held at the state assembly in Bhopal on Monday and addressed the young MLAs elected from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. CM Yadav called it a significant example of India's rich parliamentary traditions and urged young elected representatives to remain committed to public service with humility and accountability.

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CM Yadav Emphasises Humility and Accountability

Speaking on the occasion, CM Mohan Yadav said, "This Young Legislators' Conference programme stands as a remarkable example of parliamentary tradition. India has demonstrated its strength and capability in every era. Today, our country is counted among the world's major powers, and many nations are learning from our democratic system."

"All of us are elected public representatives and there is a long legacy. We have a dual responsibility to make that democratic heritage proud. You all are fortunate to have reached this position at a young age, which is a good thing. Though you all understand the importance of how we maintain connection with the public. To remain connected among them, our own efficiency and effectiveness in our work are important," the CM said.

"We have responsibilities within the assembly and our districts. By addressing their issues, you should continue to win the hearts of the people, but also maintain humility. Understand the strengths of your region as well as its weaknesses. Establish your presence there and also contribute to dignifying this temple of democracy," CM Yadav added.

Additionally, Chief Minister Yadav also noted that it was a vital responsibility for all of them to live up to the expectations of the public with humility, dialogue, and sensitivity.

Inter-State Legislators Attend Conference

A total of 55 MLAs, which include 18 legislators from Madhya Pradesh, 15 from Chhattisgarh, and 22 from Rajasthan, participated in the conference under the aegis of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (India Region-6).

Opposition Leader Praises Event

Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar also attended the conference and described the event as a meaningful platform where discussions were held with young public representatives on democratic values, the functioning of the assembly and effective ways of public service. (ANI)