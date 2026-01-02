Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually unveiled a statue of Raja Jagat Dev of the Buksa tribe in Udham Singh Nagar, hailing him as a symbol of sacrifice, bravery, and indomitable self-respect who protected religion and culture.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday virtually unveiled the statue of Raja Jagat Dev of the Buksa tribal community at Gram Panchayat Roshanpur Dalbaba in the Gadarpur area of Udham Singh Nagar district, according to a release.

According to the Uttarakhand CMO, the Chief Minister said that the life of Raja Jagat Dev is an invaluable example of sacrifice, bravery, devotion to religion, and preservation of culture. He said that this event is not merely the unveiling of a statue, but a day to pay tribute to the glorious traditions, culture, and sacrifices of the Buksa tribal community. Despite facing adverse circumstances, Raja Jagat Dev devoted his entire life to protecting religion and culture. His story is not only one of valour, but also a symbol of indomitable self-respect and faith.

Tribute to Buksa Community and Government's Commitment

The Chief Minister further said that members of the Buksa community, residing in various regions including Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, and Kotdwar, continue to keep their culture, traditions, and self-respect alive. He added that the state government is working with full commitment towards the cultural preservation of tribal communities, documentation of their history, and their welfare through initiatives in education, healthcare, housing, and employment.

Call for Research

The release further stated that Uttarakhad CM emphasised that research should also be undertaken on the legacy of Raja Jagat Dev so that future generations can draw inspiration from his life and contributions.

Development Initiatives Announced

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also announced three development-related initiatives for the area. These include the construction of a boundary wall, tin shed, flooring, and toilets at the Shri Dalbaba Temple prisr in Gram Sabha Roshanpur; the reconstruction of a 3-kilometer road from Gram Balramnagar to Khempur; and the reconstruction of a 4-kilometer road from Gram Sitapur to ANK Inter College.