Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the nationwide rollout of the 'PM's Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana' in Dehradun. He also took part in a 'Run for Yoga' event, promoting health and marking the upcoming International Day of Yoga.

CM Dhami Joins Rollout of PM's Employment Scheme

Strengthening the state's commitment to employment-led growth, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the nationwide rollout of the 'Prime Minister's Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana' in Dehradun here on Friday. A program for the distribution of incentive funds under the Prime Minister's Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana is being held in Dehradun, with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participating in the event. The program is being organised simultaneously across various states of the country.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the beneficiaries and distribute incentive funds worth approximately ₹2,400 crore. Under the scheme, employees securing their first job will receive an incentive of up to ₹15,000. Employers promoting job creation will also be provided financial assistance of up to ₹3,000 per month for each additional employee hired.

'Run for Yoga' Marks International Yoga Day

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated in the "Run for Yoga" event organised at the Police Lines in Dehradun to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the event was not merely a run but a powerful campaign aimed at promoting healthy living, positive thinking, and spreading the message of yoga among the masses. He described the initiative as an important step toward creating awareness about yoga and building a healthier society.

The Chief Minister noted that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has been a centre of yoga, spiritual practices, and penance by sages for centuries. He said the state's rich spiritual heritage and natural environment continue to inspire humanity with messages of health, balance, and positive living.

The Chief Minister also appealed to citizens to adopt yoga as a daily practice, embrace a healthy and disciplined lifestyle, contribute to building a drug-free society, and help spread the message of yoga to every section of society. He expressed confidence that the youth of Uttarakhand would play a vital role in transforming yoga into a mass movement and contribute to the creation of a healthy, prosperous, and empowered Uttarakhand.

International Yoga Day is observed annually on June 21, following a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 11, 2014. The proposal was first put forward by Prime Minister Modi during his address to the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

Since the first International Yoga Day was celebrated in 2015, India has led the global observance through the Ministry of AYUSH with support from state governments, Indian missions abroad and various international organisations. As countries prepare for this year's celebrations, Indian missions across the world have been organising outreach programmes involving the Indian diaspora and local communities to promote awareness about Yoga and its benefits. (ANI)