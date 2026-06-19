PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss slammed Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar for 'repeatedly lying' about receiving approval for the Mekedatu dam. This comes as the Tamil Nadu Assembly, with support from all parties, passed a unanimous resolution against it.

PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday welcomed the Tamil Nadu Assembly's unanimous resolution against Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project and alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was misleading people by claiming that the project had received approval.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Ramadoss asserted that no authority had granted permission for the construction of the dam and rejected Karnataka's claim that the project was meant solely for Bengaluru's drinking water needs. "Unfortunately, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, repeatedly lies to the people, saying that they have got permission to construct a dam. And then this dam will benefit Tamil Nadu. And then he says that this dam is used only for drinking water for Bangalore. I don't see any truth in that. Firstly, nobody has given permission to construct the dam. The Karnataka government approached the river authority to prepare a DPR, a detailed project report, which Tamil Nadu objected," Ramadoss told ANI.

TN Assembly Unites in Opposition

The remarks came after the Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed a resolution urging the Union Government not to grant any approval to Karnataka for the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery River.

DMK MLA SS Sivasankar said his party has consistently stood for the interests of Tamil Nadu on the issue and supported the resolution. "DMK supported the Mekedatu resolution. Whenever the question of the interest of the people of Tamil Nadu arises, we support it. The ruling avoided our question on the law and order issue because they wanted to," he told reporters.

BJP MLA Bojarajan also backed the resolution, stating that protecting Tamil Nadu's interests in the Cauvery water dispute was paramount. "We need to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu in this matter. I just met the Speaker, but wasn't given the opportunity to speak. I will speak to him on Monday," said Bojarajan.

DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth termed the resolution a "100 per cent successful" move and welcomed the united stand taken by the House. However, she criticised members for using the debate to praise their respective parties and leaders and also raised concerns over the absence of a live telecast of Assembly proceedings despite assurances from the Speaker. "It was a 100% successful resolution today.On the floor, each and every one is appreciating their parties and leaders. This is not good. The Speaker promised live proceedings of the assembly, but it was not done. I will take this to the Speaker's attention on Monday," said DMDK leader.

Meanwhile, MDMK MLA TM Rajendran extended support to the resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin, saying his party fully backed the state's stand against the Mekedatu project. "We welcome the resolution brought by CM, and we at MDMK support the CM's resolution introduced on the Mekedatu dam issue," he told ANI.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister Vijay opposing the Mekedatu Dam. The resolution received support from Congress, VCK in the House, marking a unanimous stand by the state assembly against the project. The resolution emphasises that any such project would violate existing legal frameworks and the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu.