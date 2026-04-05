Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed police constables on law and order. He also inaugurated the renovated Jugmandar Hall and announced several development projects for Dehradun, emphasising a vision of 'development along with heritage'.

CM Emphasises Law and Order, Disaster Management

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday addressed police constables undergoing training at the Police Lines in Dehradun. He emphasised strengthening law and order in the state, playing an active role in disaster management, and ensuring smooth traffic management.

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CM Unveils 'Development with Heritage' Vision for Dehradun

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated the renovation and restoration of Jugmandar Hall at the Dehradun Municipal Corporation, a project executed at a cost of Rs 2.32 crore as part of efforts to preserve and promote the city's cultural heritage. On the occasion, the CM also laid the foundation stone for a canal at the ABC Centre in Kedarpuram and announced the development and beautification of parks at six locations within the municipal area.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said the state government is pursuing a vision of "development along with heritage", ensuring Dehradun progresses while preserving its rich cultural identity. He highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urban areas are being modernised through missions like Swachh Bharat, AMRUT, Smart City, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, enhancing cleanliness, water supply, sewerage, green spaces, and housing for economically weaker sections. He added that over Rs 1,400 crore in development projects are underway to transform Dehradun into a modern city, including a mechanised waste transfer station and an Integrated Command and Control Centre for real-time monitoring of garbage collection.

Modernisation Projects and Green Initiatives

Dhami noted that 35 parks, including a yoga-themed park in Kedarpuram, and special memorial parks for martyrs, have been developed, adding over 50,000 sq meters of green space. Recharge pits are being built to conserve water, and 30 electric buses are now operational with 11 EV charging stations across the city. Dehradun ranked 19th nationally under the National Clean Air Programme.

Major Connectivity Projects on the Anvil

The CM announced that the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, set to be inaugurated soon by PM Modi, will significantly improve connectivity. Plans are also underway for elevated roads over the Rispana and Bindal rivers to ease traffic congestion.