Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched 17 schemes worth Rs 36.83 crore to develop Champawat as a 'Model District'. He also unveiled a 100-ft flag and highlighted projects like Goljyu Corridor, a Critical Care Unit, and a women's sports college.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 17 schemes worth Rs. 36.83 crore aimed at strengthening public welfare and infrastructure in Champawat district on Tuesday. This includes the inauguration of 4 schemes costing Rs. 7.12 crore and the foundation laying of 13 schemes worth Rs. 29.71 crore.

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The Chief Minister stated that these initiatives will ensure that the benefits of development reach the last mile in Champawat and help the district rapidly establish itself as a "Model District." He also formally unveiled a 100-foot-high National Flag installed at Gandhi Chowk.

Vision for a 'Model District'

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the tricolour is not just a flag, but a symbol of the nation's unity, integrity, and sovereignty. It inspires every citizen with a sense of national service and motivates future generations.

He further stated that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand is achieving new milestones of development and prosperity, and the vision of making Champawat a "Model District" is a significant step in that direction.

Major Development Projects Underway

CM Dhami informed that the construction of the Goljyu Corridor, with a cost of over Rs. 117 crore, is in progress in the district.

Healthcare and Education Initiatives

Strengthening healthcare services, a 50-bed state-of-the-art Critical Care Unit has been established at the district hospital at a cost of Rs. 20 crore, along with CT scan and MRI facilities worth Rs. 5 crore, reducing the need for residents to travel outside for treatment.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the Science Centre, being built at a cost of Rs. 57 crore, will connect children with modern knowledge in the age of Artificial Intelligence and prepare them for global competition.

Tourism and Economic Growth

He added that the Sharda Corridor will boost tourism and create new self-employment opportunities for local residents.

Enhancing Sports and Social Infrastructure

In the field of sports, he mentioned that to promote sports among girls, the state's first Women's Sports College is under construction in Lohaghat at a cost of Rs. 257 crore. Additionally, a dry port is being developed near the India-Nepal border, and an old-age home is under construction at a cost of Rs. 8.99 crore for senior citizens.

Honouring Local Heroes and Reaffirming Commitment

During the program, the Chief Minister honoured brave soldiers, war widows, and environmental workers by presenting them with shawls and reiterated that the government is fully committed to implementing development schemes on the ground.(ANI)