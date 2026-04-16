Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the 20th anniversary of the Rudraprayag Press Club, affirming his government's support for journalists. He and the Governor also laid the foundation for new multi-purpose buildings at Lok Bhawan campus.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday attended a programme marking the completion of 20 years of the District Press Club in Rudraprayag and reaffirmed the state government's commitment to the welfare, safety, and dignity of journalists.

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Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the role of journalism in strengthening democracy and public awareness. "This 20-year journey is not merely an institutional achievement, but a proud saga of journalism dedicated to serving the public, serving the public, and serving the public. This journey is a testament to the fact that work done for the benefit of society and following the path of truth, over time, establishes both trust and inspiration in society. I heartily congratulate all the colleagues of the Press Club, who have contributed to this important achievement," he said.

Dhami said several schemes are being implemented by the state government for the welfare of the elderly, adding that ensuring their safety and dignity remains a top priority. He noted that continuous decisions are being made in Uttarakhand to safeguard the interests of the media fraternity.

New Multi-Purpose Buildings at Lok Bhawan Campus

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh and the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a series of multi-purpose buildings at the Lok Bhawan campus.

According to officials, the upcoming infrastructure will include four buildings catering to multiple public services. The first building will house an integrated dispensary offering Ayurvedic, Homoeopathic, and Allopathic treatment facilities. The second will feature an information complex and cafeteria, while the third and fourth buildings will accommodate the Public Works Department and the Horticulture Department, respectively. All structures will be developed in line with traditional hill architecture.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said the project would streamline administrative functioning and improve public service delivery. "The availability of multiple services at one location will benefit both employees and the general public, ensuring efficiency and saving time and resources," he said.

Dhami added that the initiative reflects the government's focus on good governance and integrated service delivery. He said the project would enhance coordination among departments and promote the use of local resources while preserving Uttarakhand's cultural identity. (ANI)