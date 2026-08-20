CM Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually inaugurated Champawat’s first Blood Component Separation Unit at a cost of ₹50 lakh, while highlighting major hospital expansion and healthcare infrastructure projects in the district.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the first Blood Component Separation Unit of Champawat District Hospital virtually on Thursday. The facility, built with an investment of about ₹50 lakh, is expected to help increase availability of essential blood components during emergencies while minimizing the need to depend on other hospitals.

₹50 Lakh Blood Component Facility Inaugurated in Champawat

It is the first facility of this kind at a district hospital in Champawat. The facility will help separate blood components like platelets and plasma, which can then be provided locally in case of need.

He said ensuring that healthcare facilities are strengthened is one of the priorities of the government. Dhami referred to Champawat as his karmabhoomi and said that development of this district remains a matter of concern for him. According to the state government, such facilities at district hospitals in the Kumaon area were already available in Rudrapur and Pithoragarh.

₹20 Crore Critical Care Block Developed As Well

The CM referred to various other healthcare-related projects at the Champawat District Hospital. A critical care block consisting of 50 beds has been developed, which has cost an estimated amount of around ₹20 crore. The hospital has also been provided with various facilities like CT scan, MRI, and dialysis facility, enhancing its facilities in the process.

₹11.71 Crore Expansion of Hospital Under Construction

Apart from that, construction of the hospital is also going on at a cost of about ₹11.71 crore. The project involves parking at the lower ground floor and a diagnostic and operation theatre at the first and second floor. According to Dhami, the government has undertaken work on roads, parking, drainage, electricity, and drinking water facilities in the district.

₹62 Crore Multi-level Parking Project under Planning

In addition to that, a multilevel parking and shopping complex is expected to be built at the Champawat Roadways Station, costing more than ₹62 crore. Apart from that, parking facilities have also been made at important places like Maa Purnagiri Dham, Reetha Sahib, and Tourist Rest House.

The Chief Minister added that an urban drainage network valued at over ₹66 crores is under construction in Champawat. The project for laying underground electricity lines is also underway and drinking water networks have been strengthened by constructing projects worth more than ₹240 crores.

Science Center and Women’s Sports College in Pipeline

Dhami stated that initiatives like a Science Center, Women’s Sports College and a modern ISBT would provide more openings for citizens and youth.

Health Minister Emphasizes Health Care Accessibility

The Health Minister Subodh Uniyal said that the government of Uttarakhand was committed to providing more modern, accessible and people-centric healthcare services to its citizens. He said that the new facility for blood components would prove very helpful to people in times of emergencies.