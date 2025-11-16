Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed advocates in Delhi, highlighting the state's Silver Jubilee achievements including the UCC, a strict anti-cheating law, and economic growth, while seeking inputs for the next 25 years of development.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami engaged with expatriate Uttarakhandi advocates at Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi on the occasion of Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee, highlighting the state's achievements in law enforcement, economic development, tourism, and youth empowerment while seeking inputs for the next 25 years of growth.

Strengthening Law and Order

CM Dhami also shared details about the government's efforts and policy initiatives aimed at strengthening, streamlining, and making the law-and-order system more transparent and effective, said the release.

Historic Legal Reforms

In his address, the Chief Minister stated that the government has enacted several historic and stringent laws keeping in mind the broader interests of the state. Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to implement a Uniform Civil Code. He added that to ensure transparency in recruitment processes and curb cheating mafias, the state introduced the country's strictest anti-cheating law. As a result, more than 26,500 youth have secured government jobs and over 100 members of the cheating mafia have been sent to jail.

Protecting Culture and Reclaiming Land

The Chief Minister said that to protect cultural values and demographic balance, the government has enforced strict anti-conversion and anti-riot laws. Under "Operation Kaalnemi," action against illegal activities and land encroachment mafias resulted in the liberation of more than 10,000 acres of government land, the removal of 300 illegal madrasas, and over 1,000 unauthorized structures. Under the new law, the Madrasa Board has been dissolved, and any madrasa that does not follow the government-approved curriculum will be closed.

Silkyara Tunnel Rescue: A Showcase of Coordination

As per the release, CM Dhami mentioned the Silkyara Tunnel rescue operation, describing it as an exemplary demonstration of administrative coordination, technical proficiency, and human sensitivity.

Economic Strides and Investment Success

The Chief Minister highlighted the state's achievements in industrial and economic development, noting that successful G20 meetings and the Global Investors Summit led to MoUs worth Rs 3.56 lakh crore, of which projects exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore have already been implemented within just 18 months. In NITI Aayog's 2023-24 report, Uttarakhand ranked among the top-performing states with a score of 79. The state also received the 'Top Achievers' award in five key reform categories under the Business Reform Action Plan 2024, and ranked second among Himalayan states in financial performance.

Milestones in Tourism and Infrastructure

He further said that the tourism sector has also achieved significant milestones. Despite natural calamities, nearly 51 lakh devotees completed the Char Dham Yatra this year. The government has introduced the "Winter Yatra," enabling tourists to explore religious and other scenic destinations during the winter season. Initiatives such as railway expansion, ropeway development, and heliport construction are paving the way for a modern transportation network.

Focus on Youth Empowerment and Balanced Growth

The Chief Minister also referred to the state's policy based on balancing environment and technology,"Ecology, Economy, and Technology." He noted that the government is actively promoting sports and youth empowerment. Uttarakhand secured 7th position at the 38th National Games by winning 103 medals. Young athletes are being provided with training, equipment, incentives, and improved sports facilities.

Charting the Roadmap for the Next 25 Years

The Chief Minister proudly stated, "Uttarakhand has successfully completed 25 years of its development journey. He emphasized that the time has now come to determine the roadmap for the next 25 years."

CM Dhami urged the legal fraternity to "share their valuable suggestions, guidance, and experience to help make Uttarakhand's future policies and development strategies even stronger, fairer, and more people-centric."

Chief Minister expressed confidence that with the support of the legal community, Uttarakhand will emerge as a model state an inspiration for the nation in the fields of justice, development, and good governance. (ANI)