Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami extended greetings for the Igas festival, highlighting it as the state's cultural identity. He announced a public holiday to help people celebrate in their villages and urged the youth to preserve traditions.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday extended greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Uttarakhand's folk festival 'Igas'. Igas festival, also known as Budhi Diwali, honours the Goddess Nanda Devi and celebrates harvest, fertility, and prosperity.

In a video message, the Chief Minister said that the folk culture and traditions of Uttarakhand are the true identity of Devbhoomi. He emphasised that the folk culture and traditions of any state are its soul, and Igas is an integral part of Uttarakhand's rich heritage.

"Our local festivals and cultural legacy bring vibrancy and unity to social life", CM Dhami said

A Call to Preserve and Promote Folk Culture

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of the state to contribute towards preserving and promoting their folk culture and traditions. He highlighted that just as the entire nation is reviving its cultural heritage and pride, the people of Uttarakhand are celebrating their traditional festival, Igas, with great enthusiasm. He added that to help people reconnect with their ancestral villages and traditions during Igas, the state government has declared it a public holiday.

The Chief Minister further stated that efforts should also be made to ensure that the younger generation remains connected with their cultural roots and local festivals. He urged the people of Uttarakhand living outside the state to celebrate Igas in their native villages and actively contribute to the development of the state.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also wished happiness, peace, and prosperity to all the residents of Uttarakhand.

Greetings on Dev Uthani Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah

The Igaas Bagwal festival is widely celebrated in Uttarakhand, following 11 days after Diwali. On Saturday, Chief Minister Dhami also extended warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Dhami wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah. May the blessings of Lord Shri Hari Vishnu Ji and Tulsi Mata remain upon all of you, and may your lives be filled with happiness, prosperity, peace, and a surge of new energy." (ANI)