A second-semester student at Araria's Government Polytechnic College was brutally assaulted by seniors with sticks, rods, and knives. The victim, Roushan Singh, was left unconscious. An FIR has been filed, and a probe is underway.

A second-semester student was brutally assaulted and left unconscious in an alleged ragging incident at the Government Polytechnic College in Bihar's Araria district. The victim, identified as Roushan Singh. Reports say a few third-semester students called student, Roushan Singh, outside the hostel and attacked him with sticks, iron rods and knives until he collapsed unconscious. After beating him, all senior students fled the scene.

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Police Launch Probe, Register FIR

Responding to the incident, Araria Sub-Divisional Police Officer Susheel Kumar confirmed that an FIR has been registered and a preliminary probe points to final-year students being behind the violent attack. Speaking to reporters, Susheel Kumar said, "At the Government Polytechnic College in Araria, outside a hostel, a student was assaulted. Police received information, and an FIR has been registered. Preliminary investigation suggests some final-year students are behind this incident. They allegedly targeted and attacked him. The student is injured. His statement has been recorded, and necessary steps will be taken."

College Forms Disciplinary Committee

College Principal Abhijit Kumar said a disciplinary committee has been formed to probe the matter, adding that while police have identified 12 to 13 suspects, eyewitness accounts suggest up to 30 students may have been involved in the assault. "After the final-year practical exams ended, senior students allegedly assaulted a first-year student outside the campus. One student, Roushan from Gaya, was badly injured. Parents lodged an FIR, naming some accused while others remain unidentified. Police reports suggest around 12-13 students have been identified, though witnesses claim 20-30 were involved. The matter has been referred to the disciplinary committee," Kumar said.

Victim's Father Details Pre-Planned Attack

Detailing the pre-planned nature of the attack, the victim's father, Ravindra Singh, stated that final-year students targeted his son at a private hostel after their exams, adding that limited campus housing forced first-year students to live outside the college where the assault occurred. "Final-year students, after finishing their exams, planned an attack on juniors outside the college campus. They went to a private hostel where first-year students were staying. The landlord called the student out, hoping to resolve tensions, but instead the seniors carried out a pre-planned assault. Roushan was brutally attacked. We filed an FIR," said Singh.

"This was not the first clash between seniors and juniors, but authorities noted that such a serious, life-threatening incident had never occurred before. The victim had not been allotted hostel accommodation due to limited capacity, which is why he was staying in the private hostel where the assault took place," Singh added. (ANI)