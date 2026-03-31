Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced initiatives to develop Champawat as an 'ideal district'. The plans span infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and tourism, with projects including a new CMO office and funds for beekeeping training.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday announced a series of major initiatives aimed at giving a new direction to the overall development of Champawat district, according to an official statement. These announcements span key sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, drinking water, irrigation, tourism, and sports.

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He emphasised that the state government is consistently working with the vision of developing Champawat into an "ideal district," ensuring that the benefits of development reach even the last person in society.

Key Initiatives Announced

Healthcare and Livelihood Support

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced the construction of a Type-3/4 residential training complex in Champawat, along with a new office building for the Chief Medical Officer (CMO). CM Dhami also announced the establishment of a District Early Intervention Centre and a District Disability Rehabilitation Centre. Additionally, approval of Rs 2 crore was granted to train 1,000 families doing beekeeping.

Rural Infrastructure and Connectivity

The release stated that, other announcements included the tarring and improvement of a 2 km road from Monpokhari to Nid, construction of a 5 km motor road/bridge on the Amodi-Chhatkot bypass, installation of 50 hand pumps across the district, construction of internal tiled roads in Kshetra Panchayat Palso, and provision of 10 solar lights in each village of the Shaktipur Bunga area.

Tourism and Cultural Development

Furthermore, he announced the beautification of all fair sites, including Byandhura Baba Temple, the construction and development of a Ramleela stage near Nagnath Temple, and the development of a building and commercial complex in Champawat.

Further Development Projects

Other key initiatives include construction of a link road from Dhakna-Badola to Serola, a motor road from Banlekh to Hingla Devi Temple, revival of the Purvanchal Agro Sanskrit School, construction of a Jal Bhawan for the Jal Sansthan office, interlocking tile work on Maneshwar-Chaida Rajpur road and connected routes, and installation of solar lift drinking water and irrigation schemes at 20 locations.

Agriculture and Crop Protection

A Rs 5 crore community fencing scheme was also announced to protect crops from wild animals and enhance farmers' income.

Connectivity, Sports, and Heritage

The Chief Minister also announced the construction of two valley bridges on the Amodi-Sipti motor road, the development of a sports ground in the Kharkkarki area, the restoration of Vikas Bhawan Champawat in traditional Kumaoni architectural style, and the construction of a road from Gram Sabha Naghan to Dodeshwar Temple.

Directive for Quality and Timely Execution

CM Dahmi directed officials to ensure that all announced projects are implemented with quality and within stipulated timelines, so that citizens of the district can benefit at the earliest. (ANI)