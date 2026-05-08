Police are probing the death of a 17‑year‑old student who left a detailed suicide note. The note reveals harassment and emotional turmoil, prompting investigators to examine all angles, including chats and family allegations.

A 17‑year‑old Class 12 student was found dead at her home in Khoh village on Wednesday, leaving behind a two‑page suicide note that has become central to the police investigation. The note detailed her feelings toward a youth she admired, while also expressing frustration at being misunderstood and harassed.

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The victim’s family discovered her body hanging in her room when they returned home around 1:30 pm. Her father, who runs a ration shop, immediately informed the police. Her mother is a private school teacher, and she is survived by an elder brother. The family, originally from Rohtas district in Bihar, has accused the youth mentioned in the note of harassing their daughter.

The suicide note contained repeated apologies, 17 in total - and described how she felt constantly questioned and looked down upon. She clarified that she never wished harm to the youth but was troubled by his doubts about her genuine feelings. The note also recounted an incident at her tuition class where she was allegedly harassed and abused by a friend.

Police Recover Chats and Probe Allegations

Addressing the note to the youth, she referenced a birthday incident that left her feeling worse, though details remain unclear. Police have retrieved chats between the boy and his friends regarding the victim, adding them to the investigation.

The father has publicly accused the youth of harassment, while police are examining all facts before drawing conclusions. Investigators are considering the possibility of emotional distress caused by suspected relationship issues, peer pressure, and alleged abuse at tuition classes.

The note’s repeated apologies and emphasis on being misunderstood highlight the psychological strain she endured. Her words suggest she wanted to protect her dignity and avoid disrespect from others, but ultimately felt trapped.