A 13-year-old boy was found dead in Bhati Mines after going missing in south Delhi. Police say two minors lured him away following a quarrel. The shocking case has sparked protests and demands for justice.

A frantic overnight search for a missing 13-year-old boy in south Delhi ended in tragedy on Tuesday morning when his body was recovered from a forested stretch of Bhati Mines. Police have apprehended two minors in connection with the killing, one of whom had returned from an observation home just two months earlier.

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The boy, son of a daily-wage labourer couple, was reported missing from Maidan Garhi on Monday evening. His parents alerted police after he failed to return home, having told them he was going out to play. A kidnapping case and missing person report were registered, and search teams began combing the area.

CCTV footage later revealed the boy was last seen playing with two other boys, aged around 15 and 17, shortly before disappearing. Both juveniles were also untraceable, prompting investigators to expand their search. Using technical surveillance, police tracked down the two minors, who allegedly confessed to the crime.

Altercation Turns Fatal

According to investigators, the incident stemmed from a minor altercation while playing, reportedly over brushing shoulders. Although the dispute appeared settled, the juveniles allegedly lured the boy to a secluded forested area in Bhati Mines. There, they strangled him and smashed his head with rocks. Based on their disclosure, police recovered the body early Tuesday.

The revelation shocked the neighbourhood, where residents had joined the overnight search. Outraged family members and locals staged protests outside the police post in Sanjay Colony on Wednesday, demanding strict action. They briefly blocked the road, voicing anger over the delay in communication.

The boy’s uncle alleged that although the family approached the police station around 8 pm and an FIR was registered at midnight, they were only informed at 8 am the next morning that the child had been found dead. “Strict action should be taken against the minors,” he said.

The killing has sparked grief and anger in the locality, with residents demanding accountability and faster police response in such cases. The victim’s parents, devastated by the loss, joined neighbours in calling for justice.

Police officials said the investigation is ongoing, and both minors have been taken into custody.