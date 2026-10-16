The Cockroach Janta Party protested in Mumbai for arrested activists Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das. A planned 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally in Delhi's Central Park was prevented as authorities closed the park and enforced prohibitory orders.

CJP Protests in Mumbai for Arrested Activists

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) held a “Lehra Do Tiranga” protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, drawing supporters to demonstrate in solidarity with arrested co-activist Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das. The demonstration saw participants gathering to voice their dissent following the detention of party leadership in Mumbai.

Delhi Rally Blocked by Authorities

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had also proposed a "Lehra Do Tiranga" rally at Central Park in New Delhi. However, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that Central Park in Connaught Place will be closed to the public on October 16 and 17 for "administrative reasons".

Delhi Police said a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is already in force in Connaught Place and surrounding areas. It appealed to protestors not to violate the BNSS order but added that it "may consider making arrangements to permit a select group of individuals to gather at a suitable location for the purpose of carrying the national flag and singing the national anthem".

On Thursday, the Supreme Court issued notices in two cases arising from the Opposition's campaign against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. DCP PRO Neha Yadav said the NDMC informed Delhi Police through a formal letter and asked it to make appropriate security arrangements for the "significant and sensitive public park" and to prevent unauthorised entry.

AAP and Opposition Lend Support

Yadav said the CJP had appealed to the public, via social media and a press conference, to gather at Central Park at 5 pm carrying the national flag. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also urged its workers, supporters and the public to attend in large numbers. The decision comes following the arrest of CJP activists Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, and the reported threat of action against Abhijeet Dipke. AAP is expected to mobilise supporters on a large scale in support of the CJP's call, while other organisations are also expected to join the initiative.

On Wednesday, Dipke has called upon people to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place on October 16 to hoist the Tricolour.

Following the arrest of Das and Ranka, Opposition leaders have also mounted a concerted offensive against the Centre over the judicial remand, questioning whether unfurling or holding the national flag in one's own country had become a crime. (ANI)