Delhi is on high alert for the CJP's proposed protest on October 10. Sources say around 23,000 security personnel will be deployed across the capital. The MHA has provided additional CAPF companies, though permission for the protest is not yet granted.

Delhi has been put on high alert ahead of the CJP protest scheduled for October 10, with extensive security arrangements being put in place across the national capital, sources said.

Massive Security Deployment Planned

According to sources, around 23,000 security personnel are expected to be deployed across Delhi between October 8 and 12.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has provided the Delhi Police with additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to strengthen security arrangements in view of the proposed protest and other potential gatherings in the national capital.

Protest Call and Surveillance

The CJP has announced a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, with participants expected to raise demands including the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. However, permission for the proposed protest has not been granted so far, sources said.

Security agencies are also closely monitoring social media activity. Some groups have issued calls on social media for protests or gatherings in Delhi around October 10. Authorities are monitoring such calls to prevent any confrontation or law-and-order situation.

Neighbouring states, particularly Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, have also been alerted in view of the protest calls.

Multi-Layered Security in Place

The New Delhi area is expected to witness extensive security deployment on October 10, with multi-layered barricading, CCTV surveillance and Facial Recognition System (FRS)-enabled cameras being used to monitor movement.

Strict vigil will be maintained at Delhi's borders, railway stations and bus terminals.

Security agencies are also keeping a special watch to prevent criminal elements from entering protest gatherings by posing as protesters, sources said.

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in force, and gatherings in violation of the restrictions will not be permitted.

Depending on the situation, police may also regulate access to metro stations and markets in the New Delhi area.

Security agencies are maintaining close coordination and monitoring developments ahead of October 10 to prevent any law-and-order situation in the national capital, sources said.