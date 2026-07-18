The Cockroach Janata Party plans a Parliament march for the Monsoon Session, announced by Sonam Wangchuk. They haven't sought police permission, which is unlikely to be granted. Wangchuk has been hospitalized after a 20-day hunger strike.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) continues to stage its protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and has given a call for a march to Parliment on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday. However, sources have told ANI that the organisation is yet to approach the Delhi Police to seek official clearance for this march.

The march had earlier been announced by the actvist Sonam Wangchuk who was moved to hospital on Saturday morning. Moreover, even if the political outfit applies for permission now, it is highly unlikely to be granted, given the stringent security protocols in place for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Notably, Delhi Police enforces prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, earlier Section 144, in New Delhi district, especially around Parliament House and India Gate, when Parliament is in session. The order bans gatherings of four or more people, unauthorised rallies, and carrying weapons. With Parliament's Monsoon Session underway, restrictions are being strictly applied to prevent protests and ensure the smooth movement of lawmakers.

The Monsoon Session of theParliament for 2026 will begin on July 20 and is scheduled to conclude on August 13. President Droupadi Murmu officially approved the government's recommendation to convene both Houses for this four-week legislative period. Student groups and political workers attempting to march to Parliament without permission face immediate detention or dispersal.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk Moved to Hospital

The standoff over the proposed march coincides with escalating tensions surrounding the health of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. Clarifying the administrative actions that triggered widespread protests, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, stated that a medical team arrived at Jantar Mantar this morning to conduct a routine, court-ordered daily health assessment.

According to the police, the medical check-up was disrupted when several demonstrators created an obstruction, leading to a brief commotion at the site. "Considering the delicate health condition of Shri Wangchuk, on medical advice, he was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and further intervention, as required," the New Delhi DCP posted on X.

Medical Update on Wangchuk's Condition

A thorough evaluation by the hospital's medical team confirmed that Wangchuk's 20-day hunger strike has severely depleted his physical vitals. Doctors reported that due to prolonged fasting, the activist is currently weak and displaying clear signs of dehydration. He remains under strict observation at Safdarjung Hospital, where further diagnostic tests are being conducted and his condition is being continuously monitored under expert medical supervision.

Safdarjung Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba said Wangchuk was stable but had mild dehydration and weakness due to prolonged fasting. "Sonam Wangchuk arrived at our hospital around 7:40 AM. He is somewhat weak due to prolonged fasting and is experiencing mild dehydration; otherwise, all his vital parameters are stable. He is being continuously examined and monitored, and his treatment is underway," Dr Bamba said.

High-Level Police Meeting Convened

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police establishment convened an urgent, high-level strategy meeting at the police headquarters today at 1:00 PM. The emergency briefing, summoned by the newly appointed Police Commissioner, Anurag Kumar, follows the forceful removal of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and his supporters from the Jantar Mantar protest site earlier this morning.

Protest to Continue

Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike for the past 20 days, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged nationwide examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy. Members of left student organisations also joined the protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that the protest would continue despite the action against Wangchuk and said he would continue an indefinite hunger strike. (ANI)