CJP leaders plan to seek a protest permit from Delhi Police for a Jantar Mantar demonstration. They have issued a 24-hour ultimatum for a date and venue, threatening a new protest call if their demand is not met.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ratna Singh are set to visit Parliament Street Police Station on Monday to seek permission for a fresh peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar and demand that a date and venue be allotted within 24 hours.

Ranka said Delhi Police should allocate a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar within 24 hours, failing which the party would announce another protest call. In a post on X on Sunday, Ranka said, “At 10AM, me, @SauravDassss, @whattalawyer and other CJP leaders will go to Parliamentary Street Police Station to get a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar." Tomorrow at 10AM, me, @SauravDassss, @whattalawyer and other CJP leaders will go to Parliamentary Street Police Station to get a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. @DelhiPolice can give us a date for Jantar Mantar in 24 hours, or we will give another protest call ourselves. @Cockroachisback — Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) October 11, 2026 “@DelhiPolice can give us a date for Jantar Mantar in 24 hours, or we will give another protest call ourselves,” the post read.

Protests to Continue Despite Arrests

A day earlier, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke reiterated his commitment to continuing public demonstrations, firmly asserting that personal tragedy and political pressure will not deter his movement. In a post on X, Dipke said the activists would return to the streets, signalling that the protest would continue. “Haven’t signed any bond that says we won’t protest. We will hit the streets again,” said Dipke.

While, a Delhi Executive Magistrate court ordered the release of three CJP leaders, Abhijit Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were taken into preventive custody by Delhi Police ahead of a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The three leaders have been directed not to indulge in any activity that may breach peace and tranquillity for the next one year as a condition of their release, according to their advocate.

INDIA Bloc to Protest Electoral Irregularities

Today, the INDIA bloc is set to lead a protest march to the Supreme Court against the electoral irregularities and demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Officer, calling on citizens across the country to join the agitation. (ANI)