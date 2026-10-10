CJP founder Abhijit Dipke has lost his grandmother, Savitribai Shankarrao Deepke. This family tragedy happened while Abhijit was sitting in Delhi Police custody.

New Delhi: CJP founder Abhijit Dipke has lost his grandmother. Savitribai Shankarrao Dipke passed away at the age of 85. She was undergoing treatment for age-related health issues. This family tragedy happened while Abhijit was in Delhi Police custody. Delhi Police have reportedly allowed him to travel back to Maharashtra now.

Delhi Police had earlier taken Abhijit into custody straight from his flight. He was travelling to attend the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The police also detained CJP spokesperson Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka from the same flight.