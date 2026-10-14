CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke said the group is an independent pressure group sharing a common cause with the INDIA bloc against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. He criticized the arrest of activists, calling it an 'unofficial Emergency' by the Modi government.

CJP, INDIA bloc united in cause, not in structure: Dipke

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday said the group's agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar shared the same cause as the INDIA bloc's protests, while clarifying that CJP would continue to function as an independent pressure group.

Asked whether CJP would join the INDIA bloc's agitation, Dipke said the two movements were united in their opposition to what he alleged were electoral irregularities involving Gyanesh Kumar, but ruled out the possibility of CJP merging with or becoming part of a political party. "Look, it’s nothing like that; all the protests are fighting for the same cause. We all share a single cause: we are all fighting against the way Gyanesh Kumar is rigging the elections and aiding Narendra Modi in retaining power," he said. "'Cockroach Janata Party' is an independent pressure group, and it will always remain an independent pressure group. However, that does not mean we are opposed to the INDIA bloc; the INDIA bloc's movement and our movement share the same cause," he added.

'Stop being a coward, impose Emergency officially': Dipke to PM Modi

Dipke's remarks come after CJP activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody a protest near Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Criticising the action, Dipke accused the government of imposing what he believes and claims to be an "unofficial Emergency" and questioned why the activists had been sent to judicial custody for waving the national flag. "I just want to tell Narendra Modi If you are determined to impose an Emergency in the country—if you want to enforce one—then do it officially. Why are you acting like cowards by imposing an unofficial Emergency, where you detain people for five days simply for hoisting the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar? Even during the actual Emergency, things didn't go this far. Since when has hoisting the Tricolour become such a grave sin in this country that you send people to judicial custody for five days for doing so? So, I want to tell Narendra Modi: stop being such a coward; show some courage. If you want to impose an Emergency, do it officially—if you have the guts," Dipke said.

Dipke dismisses 'Urban Naxalism' allegations

He also rejected allegations that the movement was under the influence of "Urban Naxalism", questioning the basis for such claims. "Who is making these allegations? Why level allegations? If you are in power and want to investigate, then go ahead and investigate. What is the point of these accusations?" he said.

Activists sent to judicial custody, AAP slams 'dictatorship'

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj criticised the action against the CJP activists in a post on X, saying, "Saurabh Das & Ashutosh Ranka sent to 5-days judicial custody for waving Tiranga at Jantar Mantar.This is DICTATORSHIP."

CJP activist Ajinkya Shinde, who said he was also detained during the protest, said that the activists had waved the national flag and raised slogans of "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". He said the group's National Working Committee would meet to decide its next course of action.

Advocate Abhisht Hela, representing Das, Ranka and Shinde, questioned the authority under which the activists were sent to judicial custody and challenged the grounds cited by the Delhi Police. He alleged that preventive action was being used to suppress dissent.

The Delhi Police had detained the CJP activists on Tuesday while they were attempting to enter Jantar Mantar to protest. Police sources said the activists were accused of trespassing after the site was de-notified as a designated protest location.

Protests against CEC over alleged poll irregularities

The developments come amid protests by CJP and opposition parties against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. (ANI)