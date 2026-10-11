CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke accused Delhi Police of inhumane treatment after his release, alleging he was denied calls to family after his grandmother's death. He vowed to continue his protest, daring authorities to jail him 'a hundred times'.

CJP Activist Alleges 'Inhumane' Treatment, Vows Defiance

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday levelled serious allegations against the Delhi Police over his treatment in custody, describing it as inhumane and politically motivated. Dipke also declared that he had not signed any bond and would not be deterred by arrest, daring the authorities to jail him "not just once, but a hundred times." Dipke, along with other CJP activists Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, was released earlier after being produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station, according to CJP Legal Affairs Head Ratna Singh. CJP Legal Affairs Head Ratna Singh took to X to state, "Condition - no breach of peace for one year."

Speaking to reporters after reaching Nagpur, levelled direct charges at the political establishment and the conduct of the police, Dipke said, "They have no humanity—absolutely none. They are goons in uniform—thugs wearing the uniform—and Amit Shah has turned them into such hooligans... I haven't signed any bond. We will take to the streets again; we will not be intimidated by people like Amit Shah and Modi. Throw us in jail not just once, but a hundred times—we do not fear your dictatorship. We will put an end to your dictatorship."

Denied Communication During Family Tragedy

The activist’s resolute stance comes during a period of personal mourning for the family as Abhijeet Dipke’s paternal grandmother, Savitribai Shankarrao Dipke, passed away at the age of 85. Recounting the moments after he was informed about his grandmother's death while in detention, he alleged that he was denied basic communication rights, "The Delhi Police came and told me that my grandmother had died. I then asked the Delhi Police to let me call my cousin who lives in the village; I requested them to bring my phone for just two minutes. They refused, saying they couldn't bring the phone and asked me to provide the number instead... By law, I have the right to call my lawyer as well. The Delhi Police did not allow that either; they wouldn't let me call my lawyer."

He said that while he was still trying to process the loss, authorities refused to give him access to his phone or legal counsel to coordinate with his grieving family. Dipke further condemned the manner in which his family was notified of his arrest, calling the midnight call deliberate and insensitive. "At 3:30 AM, the Delhi Police came and told me to call my parents and inform them that I had been arrested. What was the intention behind this? Waking me up at 3:30 AM and telling me to call my parents—waking them up too—to tell them I was under arrest? ... My grandmother had just passed away due to health issues; my parents were already in a state of shock. On top of that, these Delhi Police goons and brutes wanted me to call my parents at 3:30 AM and shock them..."

Delhi Police Rejects Allegations

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has said that it has informed detained Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke about the death of his grandmother and offered possible assistance to facilitate his journey to his hometown on humanitarian grounds. DCP Neha Yadav said, "As soon as the Delhi Police received information about the passing away of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother, officers approached him to convey this sad news and offered all possible assistance. They sensitively asked if he needed help with flights, phone calls, or anything else. They repeatedly asked if he wished to speak to his parents, but he declined."

Dipke's grandmother, Savitribai Shankarrao Dipke, died at the age of 85 in Santuk Pimpri village in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, after a prolonged illness and age-related ailments. Dipke said he was heading to his village to be with his family.

The preventive arrests followed a CJP-led protest call at Jantar Mantar on Saturday demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The demonstration was met with heavy police deployment and mass detentions.

Earlier, Dipke claimed October 10 would go down as "the beginning of the end of this dictatorship." (ANI)