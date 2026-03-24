CJI Surya Kant emphasized accessible and inclusive justice at the launch of new DSLSA initiatives. These include a handbook for PLVs and training ASHA/Anganwadi workers to spread legal awareness and assist those in need at the grassroots level.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has stressed the need to make justice accessible and inclusive for all, while addressing a gathering at the Delhi High Court during the launch of multiple legal aid initiatives by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA).

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In his presidential address, he highlighted the importance of strengthening grassroots legal awareness and ensuring that vulnerable sections of society are able to access legal remedies without difficulty. The event, held on Monday at the Delhi High Court auditorium, was attended by several senior members of the judiciary and legal fraternity, including Supreme Court judge PV Sanjay Kumar and Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya. The programme marked the rollout of a series of initiatives aimed at improving legal outreach and support systems at the community level.

Key Initiatives Launched by DSLSA

Handbook for Para Legal Volunteers

One of the key initiatives launched was the "Handbook-cum-Field Diary for Para Legal Volunteers - 2026," designed as a practical guide for para legal volunteers (PLVs). The handbook explains the structure of legal services institutions, eligibility for free legal aid, and provides simplified information on various laws, including rights related to women, children, consumers, and marginalised groups. It also outlines procedures such as FIR registration, cyber complaints, and access to compensation.

Integrating Legal Aid with Community Healthcare

Another major initiative focuses on community legal empowerment by integrating legal awareness with healthcare and childcare systems. Under this pilot project, ASHA and Anganwadi workers will be trained as PLVs to spread legal awareness at the grassroots level. They will conduct door-to-door outreach, identify people in need of legal assistance, and help them access welfare schemes and legal aid.

Legal and Medical Aid for Victims

In addition, DSLSA announced a scheme to provide legal assistance along with free medical treatment to victims through facilitation centres in government hospitals. These centres will offer immediate support, including legal aid, counselling, and coordination with police and other authorities, especially for victims of crimes against women and children.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, with officials noting that these initiatives represent a significant step towards ensuring equal access to justice. By linking legal services with community networks and public health systems, DSLSA aims to create a more effective and citizen-focused legal system.