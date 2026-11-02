CJI Surya Kant inaugurated a ₹35 crore state-of-the-art Data Centre at the Jharkhand High Court, aiming to enhance judicial efficiency, digital record management, and provide better accessibility for citizens and legal practitioners.

CJI Inaugurates Technological Milestone in Jharkhand

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant inaugurated a state-of-the-art Data Centre, built at an estimated cost of ₹35 crore, along with several key digital initiatives at the Jharkhand High Court premises. Addressing the gathering at the inaugural ceremony, CJI Surya Kant termed the launch a significant milestone in the technological modernisation of the judiciary, stressing that technological interventions must directly translate into tangible ease for citizens and legal practitioners.

"This milestone in the technological modernisation of our courts reflects our continued commitment to building a judicial system that is more accessible, efficient, and responsive to the needs of the people," CJI Surya Kant said.

Focus on Citizen-Centric Legal Reforms

Highlighting the citizen-centric purpose of legal tech reforms, the Chief Justice emphasised that technology is merely a vehicle to deliver timely justice. "The true measure of this progress will not be the sophistication of the systems we install, but the difference they make to a litigant waiting for a document, a lawyer preparing for a hearing, or a judge striving to deliver a considered decision," he said.

Enhancing Judicial Infrastructure

The Chief Justice noted that modern judicial work increasingly relies on digitised workflows and electronic communication channels, requiring high-grade digital architecture. "Today, judicial work increasingly depends on digital records, electronic communications, and the timely availability of information. Our infrastructure must, therefore, keep pace with these needs—not for the sake of technological advancement alone, but to ensure that justice is delivered with great reliability and efficiency," he added.

He further pointed out that while a data centre operates behind the scenes, unlike a physical courtroom, it serves as the vital foundation providing computing capacity, massive storage, high-level cybersecurity, uninterrupted power backup, and system resilience essential to drive e-courts and digital record repositories.

"The data centre inaugurated just now today provides an important foundation for this transformation. Though it may not be as visible as a courtroom, it supports the systems on which modern judicial administration increasingly depends. It provides the computing capacity, storage, connectivity, security, and backup facilities necessary to support digital records and court applications. In that sense, it strengthens the institutional framework within which the High Court of Jharkhand performs its judicial and administrative responsibilities,” he said.