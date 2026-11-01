CJI Surya Kant emphasized the Supreme Court's respect for High Court autonomy during the Kerala High Court's Platinum Jubilee, while calling for introspection on improving the efficiency of judicial listing procedures for urgent matters.

CJI Surya Kant Addresses Kerala High Court Platinum Jubilee

Kochi (Keralam) [India], November 1 (ANI): Underscoring the critical constitutional role of High Courts across the country, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Sunday affirmed that the Supreme Court has steadfastly respected the institutional autonomy of High Courts, while calling for reflection on improving the responsiveness of judicial listing procedures for urgent matters.

Addressing the gathering at the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of the High Court of Kerala in Kochi, CJI Surya Kant noted that while the apex court honours the authority of High Courts to manage their rosters, the growing frequency of litigants approaching the Supreme Court for early hearings warrants introspection.

Institutional Autonomy and Judicial Processes

"The Supreme Court, on its part, has consistently respected the institutional autonomy of the High Courts, including their authority to regulate their own roster," the Chief Justice of India said. "That position is rooted in respect of the constitutional status of the High Courts. Yet, the frequency of such requests made before the Supreme Court invites us to consider whether there is room to improve the responsiveness of our processes," CJI Surya Kant observed.

Event Details and Dignitaries

The High Court of Kerala is celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of its inception on November 1, 2026. Justice Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India, has graciously inaugurated the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State of the Ministry of Law and Justice and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India and Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti, Judge, Supreme Court of India, graced the occasion as Guests of Honour, according to the official website of the Kerala HC.

The inaugural ceremony, presided over by Justice Soumen Sen, Chief Justice of the High Court of Kerala, was held at 11:00 am on November 1, 2026, at the High Court premises. (ANI)

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