CJI Surya Kant confirmed the release of advocates detained amid protests in the Supreme Court area following his verbal intervention. The action came after the SCBA sought his urgent help over the detention and alleged use of police force.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday said that advocates detained amid protests in the Supreme Court area were being released following his verbal intervention. “Yes, on my verbal intervention, I believe they have been released. I am out of town,” the CJI told ANI.

The development came after the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) sought the CJI’s urgent intervention over the reported detention of several advocates, including senior lawyers and women advocates, alleging that they had been subjected to excessive police force while peacefully protesting in the Supreme Court area.

The CJI was apprised of the matter by the SCBA, the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. He subsequently spoke to the authorities, following which the lawyers were released.

SCBA Urges CJI's Intervention

In a letter on Saturday, SCBA Honorary Secretary Pragya Baghel urged the CJI to take up the matter with the concerned authorities and ensure that the whereabouts and safety of all detained advocates were ascertained.

The Association also called for immediate access to legal assistance for the detained lawyers and the release of those against whom there were no lawful grounds for detention. It further sought an examination of the reported use of force and appropriate action in accordance with law.

The letter enclosed an SCBA resolution expressing “grave concern” over the reported detention of advocates participating in peaceful protests in the Supreme Court area.

“The Supreme Court Bar Association resolves to request the Chief Justice of India to intervene urgently and take up the matter with the concerned authorities,” the resolution stated.

The resolution further emphasised the need to ascertain the whereabouts of every detained advocate, ensure their safety and provide them with legal assistance.

Protests Linked to CJP Demonstration

The incident comes amid protests in Delhi linked to the proposed demonstration by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, which had led to security measures and disruptions concerning public transport. (ANI)