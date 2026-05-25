The Jaisalmer Municipal Council has started a clean-up and is suspending a contractor after 300+ cattle carcasses were found abandoned in a dumping yard, sparking public outrage. A show-cause notice has been issued for the negligence.

Following a public outcry over the discovery of over 300 cattle carcasses abandoned in a dumping yard in Jaisalmer, the Municipal Council has launched a large-scale clean-up operation and initiated action against the contractor responsible for the disposal of dead animals.

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Municipal Council Launches Clean-up, Suspends Contractor

Municipal Council Commissioner Lajpal Singh Sodha said the carcasses had accumulated over several days after the contractor failed to dispose of them properly. "We assign contractors for the collection and disposal of dead animals. For several days, the carcasses were taken to the dumping yard, but they were not disposed of. As a result, many carcasses accumulated at the dumping yard," Sodha told ANI.

The Commissioner further emphasised that the administration acted immediately upon receiving reports of the negligence. "As soon as this matter came to us, a notice was issued to the concerned contractor. As action in this matter, the contract with the existing contractor will be suspended," Sodha added.

According to officials, the Municipal Council has started burying the carcasses in a scientific and respectful manner to prevent further environmental damage and public health concerns. The Commissioner further informed that a show-cause notice and strict warning had been issued to the contractor responsible for lifting dead animals and disposing of their bones and skin. Taking a tough stance, the Municipal Council administration clarified that if a satisfactory reply is not received, the contract will be cancelled and the security deposit will be forfeited.

Viral Videos Expose Negligence

The incident came to light on Sunday after videos of the dumping yard, located around 7 kilometres from the Jaisalmer district headquarters on Ramgarh Road, went viral on social media, triggering widespread anger among residents and cow protection groups. Taking cognisance of the matter, Jaisalmer District Collector Anupama Jorwal sought a factual report on the incident.

Details of the Show-Cause Notice

Additionally, Sodha has taken cognisance of the incident and issued a show-cause notice to the contractor demanding an explanation, as the exposed carcasses posed a severe threat to environmental pollution. Commissioner Sodha, treating the matter with utmost seriousness, issued a notice to the dead animal bone contractor, Goparam, son of Dudaram, resident of Suvala village, Balasar post, Sheo tehsil, Barmer district.

The official notice stated, "Regarding the above subject, you were awarded the contract for lifting dead animals, skin, and bones within the Jaisalmer Municipal Council limits through an open auction bid issued for the financial year 2025-26. It has come to our notice that dead animals are being thrown in the open by you in the dumping yard, which is polluting the surrounding environment and drawing protests from local residents. Although a specific pit/designated area was identified for you in the dumping yard for dead animals, you are throwing the dead animals elsewhere. This act of yours is against the rules." The contractor has been directed to submit an explanation and has been strictly warned not to repeat such an act, failing which legal action will be initiated, the bone auction contract will be cancelled, and the security deposit will be forfeited. (ANI)