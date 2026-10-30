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DA Hike: West Bengal State Employees DA Gap With Central Grows to 25% After Centre Hikes Rate
DA Hike: Central government employees recently got a 3 percent Dearness Allowance hike, taking their total DA to 63 percent. Meanwhile, West Bengal state employees get only 38 percent DA
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Centre DA Touches 63 Percent
The Central government increased Dearness Allowance by 3 percent, pushing the total rate to 63 percent. The new rate took effect on July 1, 2026. This move immediately triggered debates regarding the growing pay difference for state employees.
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State Employees Stuck At 38 Percent
West Bengal state government employees currently draw 38 percent Dearness Allowance. Every central hike highlights this contrast, leaving state workers watching the numbers closely.
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DA Difference Reaches 25 Percent
The difference between central and state government DA stands at 25 percent. State government employee circles are actively discussing this massive margin and its long-term financial impact.
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State DA Trajectory From 18 To 38 Percent
The state government initially offered 18 percent DA to its workforce. Authorities later hiked it by 20 percent to reach 38 percent, but the gap with central rates remains wide open.
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Direct Impact On Monthly Salary
The 25 percent DA deficit directly affects monthly earnings. State employees take home significantly lower pay packets compared to central employees holding identical ranks.
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Pensioners Facing Financial Loss
The DA gap impacts retired staff alongside working employees. Lower Dearness Allowance percentages directly reduce the monthly pension amounts for state retirees.
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Sixth Versus Seventh Pay Commission Structure
Central workers draw allowances under the 7th Pay Commission frame. State employees still draw their DA under the older 6th Pay Commission structure (ROPA 2019).
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Centre Revises DA Twice A Year
The Central government modifies DA rates every year in January and July based on the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI). The state follows a different, independent mechanism.
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Rising Frustration Among Employee Unions
State government employee unions expressed deep anger over this persistent deficit. Representatives continue demanding complete payment of pending DA dues.
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Legal Battles And Street Protests Continue
Employees are fighting legal cases in court while the Sangrami Joutha Mancha leads street protests. Time will tell when and how authorities resolve this 25 percent gap.
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