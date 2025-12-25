Drishti IAS founder Dr. Vikas Divyakirti notes a shift in civil services, with more aspirants now coming from states like Bihar, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, compared to the earlier dominance of Kerala and Tamil Nadu around the year 2000.

Evolving Demographics in Civil Services

Dr. Vikas Divyakirti, founder and MD of Drishti IAS, shed light on the evolving landscape of civil services in India. Speaking with ANI, Divyakirti noted that around 2000, IAS and IPS officers were predominantly from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, reflecting significant social shifts in the 1960s and 70s. However, in Bihar and other states such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Haryana, the trend has shifted, and more people are entering the civil services.

"Around the year 2000, IAS and IPS officers who were retiring were mostly from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The reason was that a major social shift occurred in the 1960s and 70s, and the upper classes there found central government jobs more attractive amid significant social turbulence. When these social movements occurred in Bihar, the desire for upward mobility increased significantly, and people began entering the civil services. In Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Haryana, the trend towards joining the civil services has increased considerably. Now, because the trend has increased in several states, the dominance that Bihar previously had is no longer reflected in the numbers," said MD of Drishti IAS.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Divyakirti attributed this change to increased desire for upward mobility and emphasised that students' primary focus is studying. "It's possible that Bihari students are just as interested today, but earlier, there was less interest in other states, which is why the numbers appeared so skewed. If we look at the real numbers today, it won't look that way...," he added.

Role of Mentorship and Quality Teaching

Divyakirti further noted that institutions such as Drishti IAS, which provide high-quality teaching, test series, and mentorship, can effectively guide students. With a presence in eight cities, Drishti IAS aims to help students achieve their goals. "My personal belief is that students' primary interest is studying. If any institution is teaching them properly, fulfilling their needs like test series and other things, and providing mentorship, then children won't be easily misled. They are intelligent; they understand what is good and bad for them. We neither get involved in such politics nor do we want to. I don't think that if we provide all the necessary facilities to the children, they will get involved at this level. We are already present in seven cities; if you include Mukherjee Nagar, then it's eight," he added.

UPSC 2025 Exam Timeline

The UPSC Civil Services (Mains) Exam 2025 results were declared on November 11, 2025, on the official UPSC website (upsc.gov.in), shortlisting candidates for the Personality Test (Interview) stage. The Prelims results were released in June 2025, and the final results are expected after the interview process concludes, likely in early 2026. (ANI)