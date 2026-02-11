CII hosted a session in Shimla for apple farmers and FPOs on building a climate-resilient apple economy. Experts discussed sustainable practices, technology, disease management, and the crucial role of FPOs in strengthening the value chain.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Himachal Pradesh, in collaboration with CII FACE (Food and Agriculture Centre of Excellence), organised a day-long interactive session titled 'Enabling a Competitive and Climate-Resilient Apple Economy' in Shimla today. According to a press release, the event brought together over 100 apple farmers and representatives from more than 15 Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs) to discuss sustainable practices and climate adaptation strategies for the state's horticulture sector.

The session focused on equipping apple growers with knowledge and tools to navigate emerging challenges in the industry, including disease management and evolving climatic conditions affecting apple cultivation in Himachal Pradesh. It emphasised the critical role of collective action through FPOs in strengthening the apple value chain and outlined key government initiatives aimed at enhancing horticulture value and expanding market access for growers. The programme also showcased CII's interventions promoting technology adoption, quality improvement, value addition, and market linkages. By bringing together policymakers, grower associations, industry leaders, and experts, the session laid the foundation for a coordinated roadmap to build a resilient, sustainable, and globally competitive apple ecosystem for Himachal Pradesh.

Policy Support and Climate Resilience

Dr Mala Sharma, Project Director, MIDH, highlighted the importance of structured policy support in strengthening horticulture resilience. She said climate variability is no longer a future risk - it is a present operational reality for our apple growers. "Our focus under MIDH is to promote high-density plantations, improved planting material, micro-irrigation, and post-harvest infrastructure to ensure productivity and income stability. However, government support alone is not sufficient. Farmers must adopt scientific practices, leverage FPO platforms, and move towards value addition to remain competitive in both domestic and export markets. Climate resilience must translate into economic resilience."

Adopting Scientific Practices

Addressing the gathering, Manilokeshwar Chauhan, Director and Head, CII Himachal Pradesh, emphasised the importance of scientific approaches to apple cultivation. "We must embrace new-age apple growing practices that are backed by research and evidence." He urged the farming community to be cautious about misinformation circulating on social media platforms. "Instead, farmers should strictly follow the spray schedules and protocols recommended by the Horticulture Department and scientists from Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni. These evidence-based practices are critical for effective disease management and ensuring the long-term sustainability of our orchards," he said.

Strengthening Value Chain through FPOs

Sachin Sharma, Director, Agro Farm Venture Pvt. Ltd said FPOs are emerging as the backbone of the apple value chain by empowering farmers with better market access, collective bargaining strength, and improved post-harvest practices. (ANI)