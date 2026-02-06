Clashes between security forces and a mob in Manipur's Churachandpur continued for nine hours over the appointment of new Deputy CMs. Protesters pelted stones, while forces used teargas and lathi charges, leading to a total shutdown.

Clashes between security forces and a mob in Manipur's Tuibong area continued for nearly nine hours, from around 6 pm on Thursday till approximately 3 am on Friday, prompting authorities to impose a total shutdown in the affected areas.

Protest Over New Deputy CMs Turns Violent

A protest against the swearing-in of Manipur's new Deputy Chief Ministers, Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho, turned violent on Thursday as security forces clashed with a mob in Churachandpur district.

Clash Escalates Through the Night

The unrest reportedly began in the Tuibong Main Market area, where hundreds of young protesters attempted to push security forces back to their barracks.

The clash erupted near the Tuibong Forest Gate area, where a mob allegedly began pelting stones at security personnel deployed in the region. The intensity of the stone-pelting forced security forces to initially retreat from their positions.

Later, security forces regrouped and began using teargas shells in an attempt to disperse the mob. While the shelling temporarily scattered the protesters, they later regrouped and launched repeated attacks on the forces, escalating the confrontation.

Throughout the night, teargas shelling continued intermittently as the mob regrouped several times after dispersal.

At around 11:00 pm, security personnel resorted to a lathi charge to push back the mob. However, the situation remained volatile as the mob once again regrouped and resumed attacks on the forces.

Root of Protesters' Anger

The youngsters' anger and resentment overflowed as they were taken to believe that three Kuki Zomi MLAs are joining the Manipur Government, with Nemcha having been sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister, and another two, LM Khaute and Ngursanglur, due to be sworn in.

Intervention and Tense Standoff

Assam Rifles officials, including the Commander of the 27 Sectors, were deployed to calm the situation, but initial attempts yielded little success.

Eventually, security forces temporarily retreated but maintained positions, while the protesters pressed forward.

